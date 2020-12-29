Quarterback Brandon Peters will return to the Illinois football team.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters will return for a sixth season of college eligibility.

He started in all five games he was available last season and missed three after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to sit out for 21 days, according to Big Ten rules. Peters has started every game he’s been healthy at Illinois, though redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams played a majority of the season finale against Penn State.

Peters threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and a score. He played perhaps his best game as an Illini in a win at Nebraska with 205 yards and a passing touchdown.

He started 11 games as a redshirt junior in 2019 after transferring from the University of Michigan and threw for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for three touchdowns.