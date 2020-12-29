Quarterback Brandon Peters will return to the Illinois football team.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters will return for a sixth season of college eligibility.
He started in all five games he was available last season and missed three after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to sit out for 21 days, according to Big Ten rules. Peters has started every game he’s been healthy at Illinois, though redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams played a majority of the season finale against Penn State.
Peters threw for 429 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and a score. He played perhaps his best game as an Illini in a win at Nebraska with 205 yards and a passing touchdown.
He started 11 games as a redshirt junior in 2019 after transferring from the University of Michigan and threw for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for three touchdowns.
The NCAA granted all players an additional year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Peters is the fourth senior to announce his intent to return to the Illini under new head coach Bret Bielema. Offensive linemen Alex Palczewski, Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer Jr. each announced they’d take advantage of the extra year while offensive lineman Kendrick Green and linebacker Jake Hansen elected to enter the NFL Draft.
Peters and Williams split reps during games under former offensive coordinator Rod Smith and it remains to be seen how Bielema and whoever he tabs as offensive coordinator will approach the quarterback situation.
Peters started four games in 2017 for the Wolverines and appeared in five games in 2018. He was 58-of-110 during his time at Michigan, throwing for 680 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Illinois was the only Power Five program to offer him a spot after his transfer from Michigan.
He was a four-star recruit out of Avon, Indiana in the Class of 2016. According to the 247Sports recruiting profile, he was listed as a pro-style quarterback who chose Michigan over offers from Iowa, Indiana, Arkansas, Boston College and more.
