Report: Big Ten considering football restart options from Thanksgiving weekend through post-Super Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We began the week assuming the Big Ten might roll out its winter plan for the resumption of football.
We end the week with a season that, depending on who you believe, could start either Thanksgiving weekend or after Groundhog Day or some time in between.
Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday morning that the Big Ten is considering a schedule of at least eight games that would begin Thanksgiving weekend. Multiple other reports confirmed that option.
A source told cleveland.com that Ohio State believes the Thanksgiving weekend start could work. The same source said the program is keeping its optimism for any particular plan in check. Big Ten presidents and chancellors decided to postpone the fall sports season six days after announcing a revised scheduled and allowing the start of preseason camp.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day had originally supported a January start because he felt it would make it more likely that NFL Draft-eligible underclassmen might play another season. A late fall start could presumably make that even more likely.
Other reports, including this one from Yahoo's Pete Thamel, said the Thanksgiving plan was merely one option being considered. His report said a start date as late as post-Super Bowl -- scheduled for Feb. 7 -- was being discussed.
Thamel also reported the start date discussions are "early on in the process" and television partners and presidents/chancellors will have "a significant say" in the final decision.
At first glance the Thanksgiving weekend restart seems like an awkward compromise between the Big Ten's much-criticized decision to cancel all fall sports and the winter and spring ideas floated since.
However, in terms of giving NFL-bound stars an option to return, it may have merit. Those players could finish their college careers early enough that it would not deter them from the normal NFL offseason for rookies.
It also would build in more recovery time for all players and potentially keep the league on track for a more normal fall season in 2021.
It's often said that a crisis brings out the best in people. This crisis has, alas, brought out the worst in our institutions, which at last check are populated by people. I'm willing to bet we could have a spirited debate over the word I just used.
The Big Ten, I'm sure, has some of the smartest and most accomplished people in the country to consult with. I'm sure they got a lot of advice from the best and brightest of the medical, science, academic, legal and athletic communities. I'm sure the people that run the conference came to the conclusion that canceling football (and all sports) for the fall is the right thing to do. I'm sure ...