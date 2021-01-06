Report: Illinois hires Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to same role

CHAMPAIGN — According to a report, Bret Bielema has added the first piece to his defensive staff.

Illinois' new head coach has selected Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to the same position at Illinois. FootballScoops first reported the news, which was confirmed by ESPN's Adam Rittenburg.

The university has not made the announcement official.

Earlier in the week, FootballScoops reported Bielema's interest in Walters, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Wofford head coach Josh Conklin as candidates.

Walters, 34, has been at Mizzou for the past six seasons. The first five were under former head coach Barry Odom and Walters spent last season as defensive coordinator under Eli Drinkwitz.

Walters has coached safeties and defensive backs all six seasons. He was co-defensive coordinator from 2016-2017 and has been the defensive coordinator for three seasons, from 2018-2020.

The Tigers were 66th in total defense and 85th in scoring defense in 2020.