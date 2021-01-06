Report: Illinois hires Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to same role

CHAMPAIGN — According to a report, Bret Bielema has added the first piece to his defensive staff.
Illinois' new head coach has selected Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to the same position at Illinois. FootballScoops first reported the news, which was confirmed by ESPN's Adam Rittenburg.
The university has not made the announcement official.
Earlier in the week, FootballScoops reported Bielema's interest in Walters, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Wofford head coach Josh Conklin as candidates.
Walters, 34, has been at Mizzou for the past six seasons. The first five were under former head coach Barry Odom and Walters spent last season as defensive coordinator under Eli Drinkwitz.
Walters has coached safeties and defensive backs all six seasons. He was co-defensive coordinator from 2016-2017 and has been the defensive coordinator for three seasons, from 2018-2020.
The Tigers were 66th in total defense and 85th in scoring defense in 2020.
In 2019, the Tigers ranked 14th nationally and third in the SEC in total defense (312 yard per game), 17th nationally and sixth in the SEC in scoring defense (19.4 points). Walters' defense was eight in passing yards allowed in the nation and second in the SEC (179.3 yards per game).
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, early last year, Walters agreed to a contract extension through the 2022 season that pays him $900,000 a year, the highest salary on Drinkwitz's staff. Last February, Walters interviewed for the head-coaching job at Colorado, his alma mater. The Buffaloes instead hired Karl Dorrell.
Bielema has hired Tony Petersen as offensive coordinator, Bart Miller as offensive line coach and Tank Wright as director of strength and conditioning.
This story will be updated.
