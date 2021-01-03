Tank Wright hired as Illinois football strength and conditioning coach

Named one of college football’s rising stars in 2019, Wright made the move to Army after serving as the associate director of football strength and conditioning at Michigan for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, where he helped coach and mentor two first-round draft picks, two third-round draft picks and a fifth-round pick as well.

“Having the opportunity to impact young men side-by-side with Coach B at the University of Illinois is something I’m very excited about,” Wright said in a statement. “Throughout the years I’ve worked with Coach, I have seen him grow men on and off the field. His leadership, character, and ability to motivate are traits we both share. The mentality of becoming better leaders every day is something I can’t wait to start working toward with the young men on the Illinois football team. Coach Bielema and I both believe in being a leader today and becoming a better leader every day.”

Prior to his time at Michigan, Wright was the assistant strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater, Arkansas, from 2014-17, where he worked on the Bielema staff for the first time.

At both Arkansas and Michigan, Wright worked alongside head strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert, who remains at Michigan.