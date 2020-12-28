Tony Petersen hired as offensive coordinator for Illinois football

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema made his first coaching staff hire on Monday by hiring Tony Petersen as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
Petersen spent the 2020 season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Appalachian State. The Mountaineers finished 9-3 overall with a Myrtle Beach Bowl victory over North Texas on December 21. App State averaged 452 yards in total offense (26th nationally), including 264.9 rushing yards (7th nationally).
“After competing against Tony and his offensive style and game plan I have had tremendous respect for him as a coach,” Bielema said in a release. “Throughout his career he has blended the roster and skill sets of the players to maximize the results. Here at Illinois, we will build an offensive identity that will provide balance, use tempo, and play with a physicality that will make Illini Nation smile. No matter from playing on the road in a hostile environment or here at Memorial Stadium, we will execute and maximize our players’ talents to build a sustained winning culture.”
Peterson moved to App State after spending the 2019 season as an offensive analyst at Missouri following three-year stints coordinating successful offenses at Marshall (2010-12), Louisiana Tech (2013-15) and East Carolina (2016-18). He has helped lead his teams to 13 bowl games, seven conference championships and two FCS national championships throughout his coaching career.
From 1999 to 2006, Petersen was co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and eventually the passing coordinator at Minnesota, where quarterback Bryan Cupito set the school's all-time passing mark.
During Petersen’s run as co-offensive coordinator at Minnesota, the Golden Gophers had three straight seasons (2003-05) in which they averaged more than 250.0 rushing yards per game.
Minnesota ranked third nationally and set a school record by averaging 289.2 rushing yards per game in 2003. The averages of 273.1 yards in 2005 and 256.8 yards in 2004 rank second and third, respectively, in program history.
Petersen was coach for two different stints at Marshall, his alma mater, from 1991-99 and again from 2010-12. During his first stint, the Thundering Herd qualified for the postseason eight straight times, winning FCS national titles in 1992 and 1996 and Mid-American Conference titles in both 1997 and 1998 after the school moved up to the FBS level.
Petersen spent the 2009 season as the assistant head coach and wide receivers coach at the University of South Dakota after serving as quarterbacks coach at Iowa State for two years. While with the Cyclones, quarterback Bret Meyer finished his ISU career in 2007 with school records in passing yards and total offense.
As a player at Marshall, Petersen was named the 1988 Southern Conference Athlete of the Year and the SoCon Offensive Player of the Year in 1987 after leading the Herd to the Division I-AA national championship game with a school-record 35 touchdown passes. He set 16 SoCon single-season and career standards in passing and total offense to go along with six Marshall single-season school marks before signing with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent in 1989 and then entering the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at Kentucky in 1990.
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25