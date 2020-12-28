Tony Petersen hired as offensive coordinator for Illinois football

Peterson moved to App State after spending the 2019 season as an offensive analyst at Missouri following three-year stints coordinating successful offenses at Marshall (2010-12), Louisiana Tech (2013-15) and East Carolina (2016-18). He has helped lead his teams to 13 bowl games, seven conference championships and two FCS national championships throughout his coaching career.

From 1999 to 2006, Petersen was co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and eventually the passing coordinator at Minnesota, where quarterback Bryan Cupito set the school's all-time passing mark.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During Petersen’s run as co-offensive coordinator at Minnesota, the Golden Gophers had three straight seasons (2003-05) in which they averaged more than 250.0 rushing yards per game.

Minnesota ranked third nationally and set a school record by averaging 289.2 rushing yards per game in 2003. The averages of 273.1 yards in 2005 and 256.8 yards in 2004 rank second and third, respectively, in program history.

Petersen was coach for two different stints at Marshall, his alma mater, from 1991-99 and again from 2010-12. During his first stint, the Thundering Herd qualified for the postseason eight straight times, winning FCS national titles in 1992 and 1996 and Mid-American Conference titles in both 1997 and 1998 after the school moved up to the FBS level.