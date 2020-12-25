 Skip to main content
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 4: Lovie Smith fired, Bret Bielema hired
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 4: Lovie Smith fired, Bret Bielema hired

On Dec. 19, Illinois hired Bret Bielema as the team's head football coach. He replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired after five seasons.

Josh Whitman knew after the Iowa football game on Dec. 5 that he was ready to make a change in his football program.

On Dec. 13, Whitman, Illinois athletic director, fired head coach Lovie Smith after five years in the position. 

Smith, 62, went 17-39 in his tenure at Illinois and 10-33 in the Big Ten Conference. He elected for a massive rebuild, beginning in 2017, opting to play freshmen to set the foundation of the team. That was supposed to set the tone for the best team, on paper, that Smith has had. It was aided by impact transfers to bridge the gaps. Illinois (2-5) was largely uncompetitive in losses to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Northwestern. 

Illinois never finished better than. 500 under Smith but did make a bowl game last season with a massive upset of then-No. 6 Wisconsin and a huge come-from-behind win at Michigan State.

Less than a week after firing Smith, Whitman hired former University of Wisconsin and University of Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, an Illinois native, as the program's 26th head coach. Bielema signed a six-year contract beginning at $4.2 million annually.

He is 97-58 in his career as a college head coach and went 29-34 at Arkansas. At Wisconsin, he was 68-24 and 37-19 in the Big Ten. He led the Badgers to three straight Big Ten Championships and appearances in the Rose Bowl (2011-2013).

After Arkansas, Bielema worked with the New England Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick for two seasons and was an outside linebackers coach with the New York Giants before signing with Illinois.

 

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

