Tupper: Illinois basketball has had its struggles, but no reason to give up on this group yet

If that someone happens to be a head coach, they should probably pay with their job.

So how much of the blame for the wrinkles and warts on this Illini basketball team are a direct reflection of Brad Underwood’s incompetence and lack of attention to detail?

In e-mails that still find their way into my inbox, I was mildly humored by those who think any of these problems will be fixed by putting Underwood’s belongings in a cardboard box and having a student manager carry it to his car. “We’ll need that security card, too, coach,” the manager is directed to say.

Listen, losing games the home team should probably win is always going to be frustrating. But having been around Underwood pre-pandemic and watched him coach in practice and seen his fire during games, there’s no doubt he knows how to direct his team.

That does not, however, guarantee this team won’t stumble off-course.

The truth is, players shoulder most of the responsibility for stopping an opponents’ run long before it reaches 15-0.

Underwood’s responsibility is to make sure the players clearly understand the urgency with which they play is their responsibility.