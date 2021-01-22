Tupper: Illinois basketball has had its struggles, but no reason to give up on this group yet

When we first began sizing up this talented Illini basketball team, there was plenty to be excited about.
Ayo Dosunmu was an NBA-bound guard who is positively elegant flying to the basket in the open court. Last season he’d been an assassin with the game on the line.
Kofi Cockburn is a battleship on two legs. Two very big, very strong legs. There are not many humans like him in captivity and the Illini could enjoy him for one more year.
Two seniors — Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams – looked ticketed for the starting lineup, bringing the kind of experience and stability that can cement a lineup together.
The arrival of a very good freshman class, headed by sharp-shooter Adam Miller and play-maker deluxe Andre Curbelo would bring new skill and new energy.
A couple of transfers were waiting in the wings.
As often is the case in the pre-season buildup, we gloss over or are simply unaware of the negatives that will come into focus as the season plays out.
So we deemphasized the fact that this team would occasionally drive fans nuts with their clinkety-clankety free throw shooting. A 9-for-22 mess against Purdue was enough to make one chant, “Oskee Bow-Wow!”
We looked past the truth that Frazier is overrated as a shot-maker, that Williams’ 3-point success comes because he can only make that shot when his feet are planted and defenders have left him uncovered, and that freshmen — no matter how talented — are still freshmen. They tend to speed up, become reckless and occasionally lose their minds.
What no one considered is that this very talented team would find the recurring urge to give up 15-0 runs, tumble into early holes and insist on playing uphill.
Consecutive home losses to Maryland and Ohio State drove home that point and riled the emotional and opinionated Illini fan base into a frenzy.
We live in a world that is obsessed with affixing blame. If something isn’t right, it’s someone’s fault. And that lucky someone must be exposed, ostracized and punished.
If that someone happens to be a head coach, they should probably pay with their job.
So how much of the blame for the wrinkles and warts on this Illini basketball team are a direct reflection of Brad Underwood’s incompetence and lack of attention to detail?
In e-mails that still find their way into my inbox, I was mildly humored by those who think any of these problems will be fixed by putting Underwood’s belongings in a cardboard box and having a student manager carry it to his car. “We’ll need that security card, too, coach,” the manager is directed to say.
Listen, losing games the home team should probably win is always going to be frustrating. But having been around Underwood pre-pandemic and watched him coach in practice and seen his fire during games, there’s no doubt he knows how to direct his team.
That does not, however, guarantee this team won’t stumble off-course.
The truth is, players shoulder most of the responsibility for stopping an opponents’ run long before it reaches 15-0.
Underwood’s responsibility is to make sure the players clearly understand the urgency with which they play is their responsibility.
Yes, he runs the show. But players make the extra pass, they take charges, they knock down free throws and they proudly pick up floor burns diving for loose balls.
The 2004-05 team — the benchmark for modern day Illini success — didn’t have these problems. It was a rare collection of tough, strong-willed leaders with extraordinary skill. Bruce Weber coached them hard. He coached them well. But no harder and no better than Underwood is doing with this group.
In subsequent seasons, Illini teams were more inclined to let their shortcomings lead to defeat. And it wasn’t because Weber suddenly forgot how to coach with the same fervor he used to direct the legendary ‘04-05 team.
What becomes of this Illini team will ultimately be judged on what they accomplish in March and beyond. The schedule is going to get more difficult and this team still hasn’t mastered the art of consistency.
Maybe they will.
Last year’s Illini team played its best basketball at the end of the season. We were bracing for big things just when the plug was pulled on the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.
I plan to hang in there with this fun-to-watch team and see what they can still evolve into.
There’s no reason to give up. Nor is there any cause to find that cardboard box.
Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com.