Tupper: Illinois' Lovie Smith hire was a Hail Mary that fell incomplete

And while Whitman praised his leadership within the program, Lovie was not an effective “face of the program,” mainly because he had an odd distaste for talking in any substantive way about that very program.

Lovie made difficult the part of the job that should be both easy and enjoyable. He would rather gargle with razor blades than share what he was thinking on that deep pass on third-and-13.

He hated doing his weekly radio show, he participated in public functions reluctantly and he had no appetite whatsoever for things like throwing out the first pitch at a Cubs or Cardinals game. That’s supposed to be the fun stuff.

Work hard at wooing the high school coaches in the home state? Rubbish! He had no inclination to do that, either.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

None of that would have mattered if he spent the months of September, October and November winning more football games than he lost, developing game plans opponents feared and filling the seats at Memorial Stadium. Fans and donors overlook quirky coaches if they produce teams that compete for titles and land in New Year’s Day bowl games.