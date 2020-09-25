TUPPER: The return of Big Ten football is the social and cultural medicine that will lift spirits

College football has started, the Major League Baseball playoffs begin on Tuesday and the NFL is breezing along despite a rash of injuries and coaches who seem to have misplaced the face mask memo.
The NBA an NHL are closing in on crowing champions.
Golf and NASCAR are purring. The Masters will wrap up just before we carve the Thanksgiving turkey.
And with high school football placed in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mothballed closet until further notice, we finally have some good news to begin planning for: After much hang-wringing, second-guessing and updated medical testimony, we have a Big Ten return-to-sports game plan, complete with a football and men’s basketball calendar.
Even better news: Unless something changes, it won’t be football on Valentine’s Day and basketball’s March Madness will be celebrated (can you believe it?) in March.
Of all the return-to-sports plans, I’m most nervous about college football, mainly because we’re already seeing weekly postponements and cancellations due to players testing positive for coronavirus or to the isolation of teammates as a precaution.
Notre Dame is putting this weekend’s game with Wake Forest on hold due to an outbreak.
The University of Houston, for the fourth time already, is facing another open weekend because of the virus.
Some people shake their head at college football’s attempt to turn this into a somewhat normal fall, minus the throng of fans, of course. But unless you’ve lived in places like Columbus, Ohio, or Tuscaloosa, Alabama, or Lincoln, Nebraska, you may not understand what college football means to those communities.
We don’t feel it in Champaign and Central Illinois the way it’s felt in Ann Arbor, Michigan, or State College, Pennsylvania. Never have, never will.
But as we gear up for Big Ten football openers on the weekend of Oct. 23 and 24, it was no coincidence that Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa were the dissenting voices when the Big Ten initially voted 11-3 in favor of not playing football in the fall.
And it was no coincidence that Ohio State pushed harder than any other conference member to get the university presidents and chancellors to change course and, ultimately, vote to begin play in October.
To summon a word that has been used frequently in the last several months, college football is deemed “essential” in those communities. And they’re dead serious to describe it that way,
College football is essential from a cultural, social and, most importantly, economic sense in places like Columbus, where hotels, restaurants, gas stations and many other retail outlets prosper from the thousands of fans who flock to town on Game Day Saturday.
The magic of college football can be found in the pageantry of the tailgating, the marching bands, the face-painted students, the crazy traditions in the stands and in the cha-ching of the cash register that heralds a whopping financial boost to the whole area.
We all know much of that magic is gone during this COVID-19 autumn, and the lack of fans in most stadiums will prevent the cha-ching, cha-ching that businesses hold so dear.
So it becomes mainly a social and cultural medicine that will lift spirits and that includes here in Central Illinois when what should be Lovie Smith’s best football team kicks off at Wisconsin on Oct. 24.
Look, it’s a long way from ideal. No fans, “amateur” players risking their health to entertain us and a sense of uncertainty lurking from one weekend to the next.
But having football in the fall gives us a needed sense of normalcy. And it’s better than the alternative, which was looking like a frosty winter football schedule that would have put the Big Ten behind an eight ball the size of a snowman.
And with basketball promising to tip off in late November, the plan is to give us five straight months in which the conference has an “Open for Business” sign hanging in the window.
Bring it on, Big Ten. Thank you for finding a way.
Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com
