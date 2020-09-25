TUPPER: The return of Big Ten football is the social and cultural medicine that will lift spirits

College football is essential from a cultural, social and, most importantly, economic sense in places like Columbus, where hotels, restaurants, gas stations and many other retail outlets prosper from the thousands of fans who flock to town on Game Day Saturday.

The magic of college football can be found in the pageantry of the tailgating, the marching bands, the face-painted students, the crazy traditions in the stands and in the cha-ching of the cash register that heralds a whopping financial boost to the whole area.

We all know much of that magic is gone during this COVID-19 autumn, and the lack of fans in most stadiums will prevent the cha-ching, cha-ching that businesses hold so dear.

So it becomes mainly a social and cultural medicine that will lift spirits and that includes here in Central Illinois when what should be Lovie Smith’s best football team kicks off at Wisconsin on Oct. 24.

Look, it’s a long way from ideal. No fans, “amateur” players risking their health to entertain us and a sense of uncertainty lurking from one weekend to the next.