Wagner: Authentic, mature Bret Bielema makes strong first impression as Illinois coach

Like a good downfield block or a running back absorbing a hit from a blitzing linebacker to give the quarterback an extra second in the pocket, winning a press conference won’t ever show up in the stat sheet.
When Illinois opens the 2021 season — in Ireland or a more stateside stadium — Bret Bielema won’t get any additional points for what he said into a computer camera on Dec. 21, 2020 when he was introduced as Illinois’ head football coach. His successes or failures will, and should, be measured by wins and losses. After all, those measurements are what makes the football universe go.
That doesn’t mean any words he uttered in his 30-minute press conference inside the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center on Monday should go forgotten or didn’t matter in their own right. Consider his first introduction to Illinois fans a slam dunk.
The press conference wasn’t won because he shouted about winning football games or delivered a passionate, rah-rah speech that rallied the troops of a program that needed a jolt. Bielema won by striking the right tone, and by being open and engaging.
You remember that pesky bug that has flown around the stink of in-state recruiting? Bielema addressed it — so much so that he jokingly threatened to block highway traffic from Illinois to surrounding states. The wins, or lack thereof, in the program? He touched on the importance of building a winner and the process it takes to get there. Heck, he even tied it back to his family farm in his hometown of Prophetstown, Ill.
Those things are good and what a fanbase desperate to celebrate wins wants to hear, but weren’t why he won the day.
He sounded mature and admitted he was better because of his failures. He’s married now with two young children and has the perspective of sharing this new view with a family in town by his side. He battled back tears while describing a moment he spent with his daughter after being announced as the head coach — the whirlwind of a few days that began in New Jersey, stopped in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania, returned to New Jersey and ended up in Champaign. They watched videos of Illinois’ I-L-L, I-N-I chant to perfect the craft for their arrival.
“I can’t imagine having any greater moment than that as a father,” he paused for a deep breath and apologized for being overcome with emotion.
At times in the past he has been brazen and brash. When he was a 36-year-old head coach at Wisconsin, he won — a lot — and often acted arrogantly. When he abruptly left Wisconsin for the University of Arkansas, he raised some eyebrows. By recent Arkansas football standards, three straight bowl games was a massive step in the right direction. He doesn’t ever want to lose sight of that.
Ultimately he was fired because he didn’t win enough games, just like his predecessor at Illinois. The sting and the ensuing growth from that hasn’t gone away. It shaped him. He didn’t run from his past. That past helped provide perspective.
More than anything, he sounded settled. He got another crack at running a college football team and that felt like it came with appreciation. That chance coming in his home state? Icing on the cake. It matters to him. He knew what talking points to bring up — see: recruiting, in state — and he knew how to set the right expectations with the process being the roadmap to get there.
On Monday, Bret Bielema lit a spark and he didn’t need any fire to do it. He was authentic, honest and reflective when he needed to be reflective. He’s got plenty of work ahead and the road to flipping a downtrodden program won’t be paved or easy. This might not work out. Coaching hires are fickle. But on the first day, he passed his first test.
Now the work begins for the Bret Bielema era in Champaign.
