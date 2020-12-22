Wagner: Authentic, mature Bret Bielema makes strong first impression as Illinois coach

At times in the past he has been brazen and brash. When he was a 36-year-old head coach at Wisconsin, he won — a lot — and often acted arrogantly. When he abruptly left Wisconsin for the University of Arkansas, he raised some eyebrows. By recent Arkansas football standards, three straight bowl games was a massive step in the right direction. He doesn’t ever want to lose sight of that.

Ultimately he was fired because he didn’t win enough games, just like his predecessor at Illinois. The sting and the ensuing growth from that hasn’t gone away. It shaped him. He didn’t run from his past. That past helped provide perspective.

More than anything, he sounded settled. He got another crack at running a college football team and that felt like it came with appreciation. That chance coming in his home state? Icing on the cake. It matters to him. He knew what talking points to bring up — see: recruiting, in state — and he knew how to set the right expectations with the process being the roadmap to get there.

On Monday, Bret Bielema lit a spark and he didn’t need any fire to do it. He was authentic, honest and reflective when he needed to be reflective. He’s got plenty of work ahead and the road to flipping a downtrodden program won’t be paved or easy. This might not work out. Coaching hires are fickle. But on the first day, he passed his first test.