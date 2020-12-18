Wagner: Vacant Illinois football head coach position is an attractive but intimidating job

"We’ve made strides over these last five years," Whitman, Illinois' athletic director, said. "Because of that, I think this is a much more attractive opportunity than certainly it was a few years back and I think more attractive than a lot of people realize."

This program is in a better position than it was five years ago when Whitman lured Lovie Smith back to the college ranks. The facilities got a $79.2 million facelift in the form of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center. The talent is upgraded, though any coaching change inevitably comes with transfers.

The Tim Beckman scandal is a thing of the past and there's more respectability around the program now. On top of it all, there simply aren't many jobs open in the Power Five conference world. Arizona and Auburn are open, but that's likely a different candidate pool than Illinois is dealing with.