Wagner: Vacant Illinois football head coach position is an attractive but intimidating job

Josh Whitman can go into meetings with candidates for the vacant Illinois football head coach position armed with an attractive sales pitch after firing Lovie Smith.
At long last Illinois finally has the facilities to keep up with — or in most cases, surpass — others around the country. Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and cities within the throw of a football from Champaign-Urbana are hotbeds. Think Chicagoland, the Metro East, which includes St. Louis, and Indianapolis. Consider the fact that Illinois is in the Big Ten West meaning any potential path to a Big Ten Championship game doesn't include Ohio State — though Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern are great walls of the west to trudge through.
No, this isn't Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin or Iowa. But Illinois can offer enough for candidates to not snub their nose at a program that has lacked any bit of consistency on the winning front. Is it the most attractive job in college football? Absolutely not. Maybe not even in the top 50 of attractive jobs if every job were vacant and on the table. But it is still an attractive position in its own right.
"We’ve made strides over these last five years," Whitman, Illinois' athletic director, said. "Because of that, I think this is a much more attractive opportunity than certainly it was a few years back and I think more attractive than a lot of people realize."
This program is in a better position than it was five years ago when Whitman lured Lovie Smith back to the college ranks. The facilities got a $79.2 million facelift in the form of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center. The talent is upgraded, though any coaching change inevitably comes with transfers.
The Tim Beckman scandal is a thing of the past and there's more respectability around the program now. On top of it all, there simply aren't many jobs open in the Power Five conference world. Arizona and Auburn are open, but that's likely a different candidate pool than Illinois is dealing with.
So Whitman will get his pick of what is likely a short list. He operates quickly and an announcement over the weekend or into the very early portions of next week could be on the table. University of Buffalo coach Lance Leipold has been linked to the job and his team played for the Mid-American Conference championship on Friday night. Army coach, and Millikin grad, Jeff Monken could be in play, and so could former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema.
Whitman keeps these kinds of things close to the vest. Few expected Smith to be posing for a photo with Whitman at Memorial Stadium five years ago and an airplane photo with Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood was certainly a surprise. Whitman moves in stealth meaning he could have something else up his sleeve.
Any sales pitch to a candidate is likely to yield a similar question back: "Where are the wins? What has gone wrong?"
The last six coaches at Illinois have been fired. There's been exactly one stretch of back-to-back winning seasons since 1990, when Illinois went 7-6 in 2010 and 2011. That, of course, came after former head coach John Mackovic put together three straight winning seasons from 1988-1990.
Most coaches are likely to believe that their system, recruiting and coaching can be the reason to turn the tide. The profession requires that level of confidence.
Recruiting will be important. It was one of Lovie Smith's major downfalls as a coach, particularly in-state recruiting. A lot of different college programs drink from the cup of Illinois recruiting. Iowa, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Minnesota all have more wins to sell to in-state athletes. If Ohio State, Alabama or another college football powerhouse comes into the fold, their voices carry weight.
The Big Ten West doesn't include Ohio State, but Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern have dominated the division and don't look to be going anywhere.
None of those warts, though, should be enough to scare away a potential candidate. There's too many attractive qualities about the job. The most attractive? Whitman. He's a tremendous leader who cares deeply about the program he once played for and will back the new coach 100 percent.
Whitman will likely be the one to break the news whenever that news breaks. That's how he operates. Regardless of who he introduces as Illinois' 26th head football coach, the candidate will come from a better pool than Whitman had to choose from five years ago, simply because Illinois is, in fact, an attractive destination.
"I think the Illinois football, at this point, is truly primed for success," Whitman said. "I think we’re at a point that with the right leadership, the right energy, we can see this program accelerate forward in leaps and bounds and excite to talk to some people about what that vision could look like."
