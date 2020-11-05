Watch now: 3 sacks in a game? Illini defensive end Owen Carney Jr. isn't satisfied

CHAMPAIGN — Whatever good vibes Owen Carney Jr. had when Saturday's game against Purdue ended were out of his mind by midnight.
There was certainly cause to celebrate. Carney had three sacks in a loss to Purdue — all came on third down and one was a strip sack of quarterback Aidan O'Connell — which was higher than each of his totals in the last three seasons. In one game he neared what was his career sack total of 4.5 in three years.
Those were well and good and his final two sacks of the day came on critical third downs that allowed Illinois and fourth-string quarterback Coran Taylor a chance to get back in the game after trailing by 21 points in the fourth quarter.
But Carney was fixated on other things. He had three penalties including a roughing-the-passer call on a drive that resulted in a Purdue touchdown. As a senior, Carney said, those can't happen.
“I just balance it by moving on," Carney said. "The game ended at 2 p.m., so really after midnight I took my focus off of it and tried to prepare for another great week heading into this Minnesota game."
Film showed him more than the penalties. There were plays he left out there, including what head coach Lovie Smith said could have been two more sacks. Still, Carney delivered sacks at the perfect time. The first was on a third down to force a punt in the first quarter to stop Purdue on its second possession.
The other two sacks were massive and gave the Illini life. He brought down O'Connell on third down in the fourth quarter to force a punt that gave the ball back to the offense and eventually resulted in a touchdown to get within seven points with 6:36 left in the game.
On the very next Purdue possession, Carney brought down O'Connell again on third down to force another punt to give the ball back to the offense with a chance to tie the game. Illinois' drive stalled, but Carney was in the middle of giving them a chance.
“The great games that a couple people are telling me I had, I’m just looking at it as a what-if thing," Carney said. "What if I would have made those other two (sacks) that I missed? What if I would have made that tackle in the back field that I missed? I’m really not feeling so much shine. Really, I’m trying to correct those errors that I made so I can become a better player."
Carney told reporters in training camp that he and Smith watched film before the COVID-pandemic hit and focused on the plays he missed rather than the plays he makes. That's just how Carney is. He's haunted by the missed plays. Those games with empty stats could have been filled had he finished a play.
That same feeling hit on Saturday evening.
“After games I try not to reflect on the good that I’ve done," Carney said. "I know I have all offseason to look at that. I really spend my nights, really thinking in the back of my mind, ‘Hey O, you just missed that sack. Hey O, you just missed that TFL. Hey O, you just missed that batted ball.’ Those type of things haunt me. Saturday and Sunday I was really thinking about that a lot."
Carney came into the season with a starting spot in front of him. Last year's starters at defensive end, Oluwole Betiku Jr. and Ayo Shogbonyo each left the program; Betuku to the draft and Shogbonyo for personal reasons. That left Carney and fellow senior Isaiah Gay with the ability to take aa starting role.
Smith said Saturday was the best game of Carney's career, but doesn't think it's a one-off performance.
“He’s supposed to play well now," Smith said. "You get to your senior year, everything that you’ve learned should be on display each week. What he’ll talk to you about is he can definitely go to another level. He can definitely take another step."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
