Watch now: After August COVID-19 diagnosis, Illinois true freshman Johnny Newton is off to a fast start

CHAMPAIGN — For three weeks in August all Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton had to be away from the Illinois football team just as his college career was getting started.
For 14 days, he was quarantined inside of a hotel room after a positive COVID-19 test. But Newton, a freshman defensive tackle, had also heard of a possible association between COVID-19 and myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. He wanted to get that checked out.
He didn't have it, but still missed three valuable weeks of reps in total. Newton, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman, has to take mental reps on the sideline, dove into film of Big Ten teams and worked out however he could, waiting to return to the field and for the clearance on his testing.
"It was a really big thing for me," Newton said on Monday. "I didn’t know if it would stop me from playing football or not so I wanted to get it checked. I know it’s curable and that you can do something about it. I’m not really worried about that. I wanted to make sure my health was all right."
There were boring times, particularly being inside a hotel room away from his teammates. He got to campus in mid-June and was quarantined in August. The Big Ten's flip-flopping back and forth before the delayed-season began on Oct. 23 at Wisconsin helped Newton learn the playbook and get his body ready after three weeks off.
“Just staying in the hotel room, I had to motivate myself to do workouts and do everything," Newton said. "It’s really not anything to do. We sit in the hotel room all day, can’t do anything. I really had to keep my head up. My family and my teammates kept me motivated to keep pushing."
His brief pause in August is hardly noticeable on the field. In what has been an otherwise forgettable 0-3 start to Illinois' football season, Newton has been one of the few bright spots. He's got five tackles, a tackle for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He got his first start in Saturday's loss to Minnesota with starter Jamal Woods out with an injury.
The forced fumble against Purdue came when the Boilermakers were driving and, for a second, gave Illinois life. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished the game rated as the No. 1 true freshman defender in the nation, the No. 2 defender in the Big ten, No. 15 defender in the nation, the No. 1 defensive tackle in the Big Ten and No. 3 in the nation.
“That was a long time ago when it happened," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "As a freshman coming in, you’re behind anyway. Eventually you’re going to get back out there. He was quarantined. As he told you, he spent his time away. He was working while he was away. When he got back, he started the process back again. No one works harder than Johnny.
"As I said, he checks off all the boxes. He’s just a young player who needs experience. Everyday he’s going to get better and every game he’s going to get better. It’s a first step to have your first start, especially playing against a big offensive line, running team like we had last week. I’m anxious to see him take another step next week."
Newton is a unique athlete, particularly as a freshman. He played running back at Clearwater Central Catholic High School in St. Petersburg, Fla., and also was on the basketball team. He had 104 tackles, 16 sacks and 29.5 tackles for a loss as a senior and originally committed to Maryland before a late flip to Illinois. Landing a three-star player who was the No. 42-ranked defensive tackle in the nation was a big win for Smith and prying him away from a conference opponent certainly didn't hurt.
The payoff has been immediate, though Newton is the first to say he didn't necessarily expect to have this kind of playing time as a true freshman. He's figuring out the nuances of playing in the Big Ten: The speed, hand placement, plays. It's all coming together.
Newton settled in a bit with the forced fumble against Purdue and has been surprised by his own speed and strength and how quickly it translates to college.
“I think he’s handled it pretty well," said fellow defensive tackle Rod Perry. "Me as a graduate and I was a freshman four years ago, it’s been so long, I give him advice everyday. Like, ‘Keep your head in it. You’re only a freshman. It’s only up from here. You’re in the Big Ten and you were the No. 1 D-tackle, so keep your head up, man.’"
After what could have been a setback in August, Newton is running with the opportunity in front of him. Three games into his career and he's played well. That certainly helps.
“These three games made me feel more confident in my game than anything else," he said. "I feel like I’ll keep getting better every week."
