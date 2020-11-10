Watch now: After August COVID-19 diagnosis, Illinois true freshman Johnny Newton is off to a fast start

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That was a long time ago when it happened," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "As a freshman coming in, you’re behind anyway. Eventually you’re going to get back out there. He was quarantined. As he told you, he spent his time away. He was working while he was away. When he got back, he started the process back again. No one works harder than Johnny.

"As I said, he checks off all the boxes. He’s just a young player who needs experience. Everyday he’s going to get better and every game he’s going to get better. It’s a first step to have your first start, especially playing against a big offensive line, running team like we had last week. I’m anxious to see him take another step next week."

Newton is a unique athlete, particularly as a freshman. He played running back at Clearwater Central Catholic High School in St. Petersburg, Fla., and also was on the basketball team. He had 104 tackles, 16 sacks and 29.5 tackles for a loss as a senior and originally committed to Maryland before a late flip to Illinois. Landing a three-star player who was the No. 42-ranked defensive tackle in the nation was a big win for Smith and prying him away from a conference opponent certainly didn't hurt.