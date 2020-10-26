Watch now: After disappointing performance, Illinois offense goes back to the drawing board

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith didn't sugarcoat anything about Friday night's debacle in Madison.
The positives were few (save for the play of defensive tackle Roderick Perry III and linebacker Tarique Barnes), the negatives were many (see production, offense and coverages, defense) and the production wasn't where Smith, the fifth-year Illinois head coach, expected it to be.
“It’s pretty simple: When you don’t score any points offensively and you give up 45 points defensively, no matter how it happened, not a good day at the office," Smith said on Monday. "For us, it only counts as one game. Normally you get to the first game and you truly see where you are. We’re not as far along as I hoped we would be, but we still have time to get there."
Illinois (0-1) couldn't get a single thing going offensively against Wisconsin (1-0) in the 45-7 loss. The Illini had eight total first downs, only had the ball for 16 minutes, 32 seconds, were 2-of-10 on first downs and 0-of-3 on fourth downs. More importantly, it was shutout by a stingy Wisconsin defense.
The Badgers loaded the box, stalling Illinois' running game and quarterback Brandon Peters, and the receivers couldn't take advantage of the one-on-one, Cover 1 defense on the back end. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith said the team had good weeks of practice leading up to the game.
The disconnect between the practice field and the game was mindboggling to Rod Smith.
“I don’t know if it was adrenaline, the first game, I can’t tell you," Rod Smith said. "I just know it’s unacceptable. We can’t have it. I’ve got to do a better job coaching to make sure it doesn’t happen. That goes on me. We’ve got to get it done as a staff and make sure our players are doing what we ask of them and carry it from the practice field to the game field — not just on the practice field only."
The team watched film and began prep for Saturday's 11 a.m. home game against Purdue. Against Wisconsin, Rod Smith saw opportunities, but few were capitalized on from dropped passes, missed throws, a missed read on an option to Rod Smith not opening up more runs for Peters, who led the team with 75 yards on the ground.
These mistakes, Rod Smith said, were mistakes a young team would make, not a veteran group.
“We watched it, obviously," Rod Smith said. "It’s sickening. It makes you want to throw up. As bad as we played, as bad as it was, there were still opportunities for plays to be made."
Peters was 8 of 19 passing for 87 yards and the Illini rushed for 131 yards as a team. The running backs ran 14 times for 47 yards. Peters said he's watched the film "like four times now," some on his own and some with Rod Smith and the team. Moving the chains on first down, Peters said, is key. The offense is built on rhythm and first downs that lead to touchdowns.
“You’ve got to give credit to Wisconsin," Peters said. "They threw some things at us that we might not have been expecting. They played a lot of man. When they play man, you’ve got to win on the outside. The receivers have to go win one-on-one balls. We didn’t really give ourselves the opportunity in situations to do that, not being able to move the chains. When we did take those opportunities, we didn’t capitalize on them."
Illinois is back to the drawing board in advance of a game against a Purdue team that just beat Iowa without head coach Jeff Brohm (COVID-19) and the team's best player, wide receiver Rondale Moore (unspecified). Brohm will coach against Illinois and Lovie Smith is preparing as if Moore will play.
This COVID-shortened season is a nine games in nine weeks marathon. There's no bye week to get things corrected. Lovie Smith is hopeful to have some players back from injury. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe and wide receiver Trevon Sidney each missed the game with injury, defensive end Isaiah Gay was suspended and linebacker Jake Hansen left with an injury after taking a hit, stumbling around the field and getting helped off the field.
Lovie Smith is generally pretty mum about injuries but was hopeful he'd get players back against Purdue.
The preparation, particularly on offense, must continue.
“It is what it is. It’s a grind. It’s a nine-week jaunt," Rod Smith said. "You go back to work and you work on it immediately. You start correcting things. There are things that need to be corrected that we have done well in practice, that we have done well even last year in a game. Why those showed up on Friday, it’s hard to explain. We know what they are. We know what the problems were. It’s our job now to come back and try to get them fixed and get them corrected and get our guys playing like they’re capable of."
No COVID-19 issues for Illinois
Lovie Smith said he was aware of the report that Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19. The result came from an antigen test, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. The results of a PCR test to determine if it was a false positive have yet to be reported.
In a statement on Sunday, Wisconsin said "no student-athletes, coaches or support staff members who participated in Friday's game against Illinois recorded positive antigen tests or reported having any symptoms on Friday prior to the game."
“As far as how it’s impacting our football team, we test everyday," Lovie Smith said. "We don’t have any positives. It hasn’t affected us right now but we’re aware of the story that you have."
