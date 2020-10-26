Watch now: After disappointing performance, Illinois offense goes back to the drawing board

“We watched it, obviously," Rod Smith said. "It’s sickening. It makes you want to throw up. As bad as we played, as bad as it was, there were still opportunities for plays to be made."

Peters was 8 of 19 passing for 87 yards and the Illini rushed for 131 yards as a team. The running backs ran 14 times for 47 yards. Peters said he's watched the film "like four times now," some on his own and some with Rod Smith and the team. Moving the chains on first down, Peters said, is key. The offense is built on rhythm and first downs that lead to touchdowns.

“You’ve got to give credit to Wisconsin," Peters said. "They threw some things at us that we might not have been expecting. They played a lot of man. When they play man, you’ve got to win on the outside. The receivers have to go win one-on-one balls. We didn’t really give ourselves the opportunity in situations to do that, not being able to move the chains. When we did take those opportunities, we didn’t capitalize on them."

Illinois is back to the drawing board in advance of a game against a Purdue team that just beat Iowa without head coach Jeff Brohm (COVID-19) and the team's best player, wide receiver Rondale Moore (unspecified). Brohm will coach against Illinois and Lovie Smith is preparing as if Moore will play.