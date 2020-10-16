Watch now: After waiting for two years, Tuscola graduate Hunter Woodard is starting for No. 7 Oklahoma State

Suddenly, Hunter Woodard heard his name being shouted from down the sideline. This was his time.
Oklahoma State offensive line coach Charlie Dickey needed a replacement for injured starting redshirt freshman right guard Cole Birmingham, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against Tulsa. After two years of waiting, one of which was a redshirt year, Woodard was in line for plenty of snaps for the first time in his college career. Prior to that moment, he played in exactly seven games.
Woodard, 2018 Tuscola graduate who was a three-star recruit and now a redshirt sophomore, had to shake off some nerves but the moment wasn't entirely unexpected.
“I knew being in the two-deep realistically we were going to have some players hurt, but by no means did I expect it to be 20 plays into the first game," Woodard said.
His heart was racing and his nerves were going crazy. He tried to watch the linebacker movements, focus on the stances of the defensive linemen and where, exactly, they were going. He knew he had to settle down and rely on his teammates — and he did. By the next week against West Virginia, he was in the starting lineup. He called his parents, Bob and Jennifer, to share the news and started the following week against Kansas.
“I don’t think it really sank in until I was playing West Virginia," Woodard said. "Obviously I didn’t start against Tulsa, even though I took a whole lot of the reps. Against West Virginia, I had my mind right that I was a starter that week. I think during that game is when it sunk in."
Oklahoma State, the No. 7-ranked team in the nation, is off until Oct. 24 after the game against Baylor was postponed when the Bears had positive COVID-19 tests. Woodard is taking valuable reps against a strong Oklahoma State defensive line in preparation of his third career start.
“It’s exciting but it’s certainly not something we thought was out of the realm of possibility," said Tuscola football coach Andy Romine. "God gifted him with some abilities and he developed a work ethic that’s helped put our program on a really good level for a long time because they see kids who are really talented need to work."
Oklahoma State is the highest-graded pass blocking offensive line in the power five, according to Pro Football Focus and Woodard has graded out well as a pass blocker in his three games.
After two years of waiting, he found a starting spot and could hold onto it even after Birmingham's return, which hasn't yet been announced. If it's a rotation, that's fine with Woodard. If it's Birmingham's spot, that's fine too. Woodard will be ready for his next opportunity, he said.
The last two years haven't always been easy. Woodard left Tuscola in the 260-270-pound range and knew a redshirt as a true freshman in Stillwater, Okla., was likely. Romine and those close to him told him the path wouldn't always be easy and at times, Woodard would want to walk away. He couldn't, Romine told him. His time would come, eventually.
“It was definitely hard, especially that first year not being able to play," Woodard said. "I’ve had that itch to finally get in and compete with someone other than our defense for years now. It felt so good finally getting out there and competing against another team and just trying to represent my team."
When he wasn't playing, his focus was on gaining weight to hold his own in the Big 12. In fact, he's got a diet that could make most people envious. After class he swings through the weight room for a protein shake. He'll get another one after practice. A peanut butter and jelly sandwich before bed? Sure thing. How about two? A constant snack throughout the day? You bet.
“I’m not going to lie to you, it’s not a terrible time," Woodard said. "I’ve been told to eat pizzas at night when I go home, just eat everything I can, especially during the season when it gets hard to keep up my weight. I honestly eat absolutely everything and with the demands of practice, lifts and gains, it’s still hard to keep it on."
His weight is considerably higher than when he starred at Tuscola, and is now listed at 295 pounds, but there's more to go.
When he was at Tuscola, anchoring an offensive line for a perennially deep playoff team, he never left the field. It started as a freshman against St. Teresa. Starting right tackle Ray Kerkoff got injured and Woodard took over. He never left until his final high school game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb in the Class 1A state championship game where the Warriors finished runner-up to Lena Winslow.
“That was the Wally Pipp story, right? He was never coming off the field again," Romine said of the St. Teresa game. “Hunter’s the hardest-working kid we ever had."
Strangely enough, even though his path to the rotation at Tuscola and at Oklahoma State involved an injury and Woodard adjusting on the fly. In fact, Romine says, his freshman track and field season might offer the best comparison.
As a freshman, Woodard could hurl the shot put and discus and was immediately one of the best throwers in the area. The problem? Stephen Gibson and Clayton Turner were ahead of him. They finished second and third, respectively, in the Class 1A state meet and Gibson won the discus that year.
In any meet that mattered, Woodard didn't make the cut, though he could out-throw most everyone else around. This was in 2015. Woodard waited.
“You watched him grind away at the shot put and discus and you think, ‘Man, this kid works his butt off and he’s not even getting a chance to throw at a meet that really matters as a freshman,'" Romine said. "Then he goes on, of course, to throw the thing 63 feet. That’s probably the best parallel from his high school career that I’ve seen is you just have to wait your turn, just like his freshman year in the shot put."
Romine and Woodard talk weekly — usually a Monday or Tuesday — and Romine always asks how his former star pupil graded out the Saturday before. Around town, people of all ages ask Romine if he's watching the Oklahoma State game — always a yes — or if he knows the time of the game so they can watch.
The hard-working kid who in JFL used to pick up linemen and simply move them out of the way is still a highlight to people in Tuscola, which shouldn't be much of a surprise given the football passion in town. But it's also representative of Woodard, that he's still of major interest 608 miles from home.
“It’s definitely exciting," he said. "I’m proud to be able to represent my town and I hope to make them all proud of me, too."
