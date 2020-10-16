Watch now: After waiting for two years, Tuscola graduate Hunter Woodard is starting for No. 7 Oklahoma State

The last two years haven't always been easy. Woodard left Tuscola in the 260-270-pound range and knew a redshirt as a true freshman in Stillwater, Okla., was likely. Romine and those close to him told him the path wouldn't always be easy and at times, Woodard would want to walk away. He couldn't, Romine told him. His time would come, eventually.

“It was definitely hard, especially that first year not being able to play," Woodard said. "I’ve had that itch to finally get in and compete with someone other than our defense for years now. It felt so good finally getting out there and competing against another team and just trying to represent my team."

When he wasn't playing, his focus was on gaining weight to hold his own in the Big 12. In fact, he's got a diet that could make most people envious. After class he swings through the weight room for a protein shake. He'll get another one after practice. A peanut butter and jelly sandwich before bed? Sure thing. How about two? A constant snack throughout the day? You bet.