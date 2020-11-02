Watch now: Always confident, Coran Taylor is making the most of his chance for Illinois

“I thought he showed a lot of fortitude and leadership," Rod Smith said. "I’ve seen more leadership now out of him these last two days than I’ve seen since he’s been here. I’ve been encouraged with his development anyway. At the beginning of the season I told our staff, ‘There’s something about him. He’s changed. He’s grown up. He takes stuff more seriously now and he’s gotten better,’ I think now he sees this as his opportunity. This is his time and he tries to maximize it. ...

"He’s at a different level mentally right now. Maybe that’s who he’s been all along and it never really came out like it is now. I think he sees and understands this is his opportunity, this is his time and he’s doing everything he can to maximize it. I’m super proud of his preparation and I’m super proud of him right now."

Then there was the performance from Green's perspective. Green played center on Saturday in place of Doug Kramer, who was out for contact tracing. He snapped to Taylor — not quite like their high school days where Green played guard and tackle, but close enough. They used to walk to practice every morning in Peoria's East Bluff neighborhood. They were the bedrock of the team's state championship. They both decided to stay home and play for Illinois.