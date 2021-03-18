Watch now: As Illinois football spring practices begin, Bret Bielema wants to see who will rise above

The jump in intensity that Illini players experienced when workouts began eight weeks ago will occur again next Tuesday when spring practices begin. That is the moment that Bielema can really get down to sifting through his lineup.

"The biggest thing is that we haven't been able to be around them when they've had a football yet. Until you really get out there on the football field, some guys will look good in drills but don't do great in skills," Bielema said. "Next Tuesday I will have an indication, Thursday will be a little bit better and Saturday we will put the pads on and that's when the separation usually occurs.

"In the spring, when you get things established and you understand the expectations, it is fun to see guys emerge. These super-seniors have played a lot of football but they haven't played a lot of football for us. It will be interesting to see who will go forward and who will plateau."

Illini fans will get to see the team in action during the Orange and Blue Spring Game that will be shown live on the Big Ten Network on Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m.