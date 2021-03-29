Watch now: At Illinois spring football practice, everyone is being evaluated including assistant coaches and head coach Bret Bielema himself

“I have been coaching for 20-some years and that was the first time in that type of setting that a coach has brought me in and coached me on how to be a better coach,” McDonald said. “I think that is one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of this staff and come back was because of Coach B."

McDonald’s coaching resume is deep. He spent two seasons as the Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach in 2009-2010. Bielema refreshed some of the drills McDonald had been running for years.

“(Coach Bielema) told me that when I decided to come that he was going to make me a better coach and daily he has made me a better coach,” McDonald said. "That was one instance where I have been doing drills for so long and he said ‘Have you thought of doing the drills this way?’ I hadn't and the next day we did it and it made that individual period better.

“I thought it was awesome. It was a reality check because I think we all think that we are the best at what we do. To have coach come in, and he's not necessarily grading you, but he's saying ‘Hey George, I think we need to improve this and I think you can that.'”