Watch now: Bret Bielema adds 2 recruits to Illinois football's 2021 class for National Signing Day

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema rounded out the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday with a running back and linebacker recruit.
The Illini added three-star linebacker recruit Dwayne Johnson from South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Ga. and three-star running back Josh McCray from Enterprise High School in Enterprise, Ala.
✍️ SIGNED— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) February 3, 2021
Welcome to the #famILLy, @goatmccray5! pic.twitter.com/xoWk6P0X35
According to 247Sports position rankings, Johnson was ranked 89th among linebackers in the nation and McCray was ranked 103rd among running backs.
McCray's high school coach helped Bielema recruit running back and future NFL first-round-pick Melvin Gordon to Wisconsin and reached out again when Bielema was hired at Champaign-Urbana.
"(Enterprise assistant head coach Jed Kennedy) said 'I've got another running back that I think you need to take a look at.' That piqued my interest and I learned a little bit about Josh. I got to watch his film and got to know him and I made an offer," Bielema said. "He's a very talented player and very physical. He's has the skills — not just at the running back — and you can see him catch the ball. There are things that he does in the kicking game and the return game. He's a very dynamic player and we're very excited to have him in the program."
McCray's signing is a special moment for Bielema as his tenure at Illinois begins.
"Josh was the first kid to ever commit to me at the University of Illinois, so that will always hold a special place in my heart for that," Bielema said.
🔹 @DJSGHS4 is ready to get after it for the #Illini 🔸#JointheFight pic.twitter.com/NrpwXjsUnw— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) February 3, 2021
Dwayne Johnson shares his name with The Rock and Bielema hopes he will be able to serve as player the defense can depend on.
"We saw him on film and really liked what we saw. We had a Zoom him and his mom one night and we had a chance to show them our facilities and all the things we had here," Bielema said. "He accepted our offer and he is going to be an inside or outside linebacker and we will really get a feel for him when he gets on campus."
Much of the 2021 recruiting class was named in December, before Lovie Smith's firing, but Bielema has been in contact with all of those signees.
"Nothing has been normal (about this year) and so many players were signed before I was named head coach but I brought them into the family and accepted them," Bielema said. "I've talked to all those players. It is an unusual time and we accepted the way things were handled."
Welcome to Champaign, grad transfer @Chase_Hayden2 🔶🔷#Illini pic.twitter.com/L5OKwmD2mz— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) January 29, 2021
Bielema also highlighted players that have transferred to Illinois recently including running back Chase Hayden, who Bielema recruited to Arkansas.
"(Chase) stayed in contact with me when I left Arkansas and when this opportunity came, I was kind of hoping he would reach out," Bielema said. "He did immediately and I said 'Let's see what we can do.' He is a great addition and he has a lot of respect for his teammates. He hasn't played it down of football here yet but he's made a great impression with a lot of people."
Georgia's Prather Hudson made a name for himself on special teams and Bielema believes he can bring something unique to the Illini.
During my time at UGA I learned to be BOLD. Walk-on. Bet on yourself. Earn a scholarship.Shoot your shot. No goal is too big. I tried to give UGA everything I had. It’s time to be bold again. So excited to be continuing college football for one more year at the Univ. of Illinois! pic.twitter.com/LgTa9SLXYI— Prather Hudson (@PRAYHUD) January 27, 2021
"(Prather) started 53 straight games at Georgia and when I look at grad transfers, I look for players who bring in something other than just talent," Bielema said. "Character, demeanor and a work ethic. As we begin to explore this transfer process, especially grad transfers, if you can come from a history of championships and winning football, that's the stuff that intrigues us, as well as the ability to play the game."
Bielema has promised a larger presence in Illinois-state recruiting and as spring high school football starts March 19, his coaches are making contact around the state.
"The focus is on to the 2022 class and we have made offers to in-state prospects. It really reaches from the northern tip to the southern tip and everywhere in between to uncover any guys that could help us and come here and help us and what we're building," Bielema said. "Now that we are entering the spring season for these high school players, it was diligent for us to hold back some of the offers see how the guys have changed from their junior year. We will make a thorough evaluation of every program in the state and we are excited about that opportunity."
Tony Peterson -- offensive coordinator
Ryan Walters -- defensive coordinator
Andy Buh -- linebackers coach
Aaron Henry -- defensive backs coach
Terrance Jamison -- offensive line coach
Kevin Kane -- outside linebackers coach
George McDonald -- wide receivers coach
Bart Miller -- offensive line coach
Ben Miller -- tight ends/special teams coach
Cory Patterson -- running backs coach
