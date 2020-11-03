Watch now: Chicken, eggs, Chinese takeout and a tireless work ethic: Alex Pihlstrom's path to his first start

CHAMPAIGN — All Alex Pihlstrom wanted to do was get on the field, whatever path that meant he had to take.
He envisioned he would help the Illinois football team on special teams or as a tight end. After all, he was a walk-on tight end from Glenbard West in Glen Ellyn — a Chicago suburb. Pihlstrom had some FCS offers, he said, but always thought he could compete at a bigger level. There was frustration about finding a college home until former Illini offensive line coach Luke Butkus walked into Glenbard West and talked to Pihlstrom. A trip to spring practice later and Pihlstrom knew Illinois was his pick.
He enrolled as a walk-on tight end in 2017, took a redshirt that year and that was that.
What he didn't anticipate, though, was the road that led him to starting in a loss to Purdue on Saturday — at left guard of all the places.
Getting to that moment included a Wing-T offense, scout team reps as an Illini, plenty of learning and food — so much food. The opportunity only presented itself because starting center Doug Kramer was in quarantine per CDC contact tracing guidelines after his roommate, quarterback Brandon Peters, tested positive for COVID-19. Left guard Kendrick Green slid to center and Pihlstrom found out Thursday that he'd slide in for Green.
“It was kind of racing emotions. I knew I had to be ready," Pihlstrom said. "I knew we had walkthroughs and I was comfortable with that. I started to get ready."
The Wing-T roots
Glenbard West won the IHSA Class 7A state championship in 2015. Pihlstrom was a junior tight end. He had two catches for 10 yards in the state championship game. The rest of the season? Zero.
It was a Wing-T offense, which meant blocking and running were the ethos by which the team operated.
"My coach would tell me, ‘You’ll get the ball as soon as you block. Learn how to block. That’s all we’re worried about,'" Pihlstrom said.
He ended up with plenty of catches and had opportunities to play at FCS schools before landing at Illinois, but the blocking abilities he learned in that offense set the foundation for Saturday's start, and what should be another one this week against Minnesota with Kramer still sidelined per CDC guidelines.
Pihlstrom lived with offensive lineman Jake Stover last year and after an injury ended Stover's season — and ultimately his career — Illinois needed a scout team offensive lineman. Then-freshman Griffin Moore, a tight end, stepped in but was learning the blocking schemes after a successful career as a quarterback at Bloomington High School. Ever-eager to get on the field, Pihlstrom volunteered.
“I don’t think (Moore) was doing very well," Pihlstrom said. "I said to the coaches, ‘Why don’t you just put me in there? Left tackle.’ I had no idea what I was doing. ‘I’ll play hard. I’ll give you a look.’ I don’t know what technique I was using. I just tried to play hard."
The coaches liked what they saw. After a few days, Pihlstrom said tight ends coach Cory Patterson approached him about making the full-time switch, which of course necessitated a full-body transformation.
"I’d love to get my shot. I’ll do whatever it takes," Pihlstrom recalled saying.
He was listed at 240 pounds last year and had some work to do to get to his current 6-foot-6, 285-pound body.
“We used to notice all the time when we would go down to boards drills — when you’re going against the defense on the boards, you’re trying to drive the other person off the boards — he used to walk the dog with whoever it was,” Rod Smith said. “He’d walk them right off the boards. Every time, his leverage was good. I was like, ‘Damn, this kid could be, if he ever gets big enough, he could probably be a pretty good offensive lineman.’”
Adding the weight
Pihlstrom cherishes the years he spent on the scout team and began working on the offensive line last season, which is when he also began transforming his body. The official position switch happened in what would have been spring football camp before COVID-19 wrecked that option.
Instead, Pihlstrom was at home in Glen Ellyn and had a diet that included 5,000 calories a day. That meant meals on top of meals.
“Quarantine was rough on my mom because she had to make so much food for me," he said. "She was not used to making all that food. I was like, ‘Mom, I need more. I know you’re making for the whole family but I just need as much as I can right now.’"
His mother, Kim Noble, said she made plenty of grilled chicken and scrambled eggs for her son during the stay-at-home period.
“I kind of felt I was cooking all the time," Noble said with a laugh. “He had a specific diet that the trainers would put together for him and some of the calories were protein shakes and supplements like that. It was five, six meals a day, and as much food as we could get into him in a healthy way."
If it wasn't a home-cooked meal, Pihlstrom did particular damage on Chinese food — always a favorite of Pihlstrom. The go-to order was chicken and broccoli and an order of potstickers.
Noble didn't mind the extra meals or big orders of food. Her son decided this was the best path to a chance to play Big Ten football like his father Mike Pihlstrom, who played at Minnesota. She was on board to support him however she could.
“As his mom, you’re worried about being healthy and putting on weight and staying safe," Noble said. "It seemed like the team had a good plan around it. He’s a really hard worker. I’ve never seen anybody sort of persevere at something he wants to succeed at like he does. He decided this was his opportunity and that he had the skillset to do it and he decided that’s what he was going to accomplish."
Pihlstrom became a bit of a known figure around Glen Ellyn, biking around town for exercise or finding a place to lift weights. After Saturday's game, coaches and teammates raved about the work Pihlstrom put in to get to his first start. People in Glen Ellyn got a front-row seat at the transformation months before it was unveiled in a game.
“These last eight months and these last 45 pounds, trying to learn everything I can about O-Line," Pihlstrom said. "It’s crazy to think to me this is my third month being on the field. I’m learning something new everyday. I just want to be a sponge, especially with those give guys: Doug (Kramer), Verdis (Brown), (Alex Palczewski), (Kendrick Green); learning everything I can because they have so much experience and they’ve helped me out so much."
The call to start
Peters and Moore both tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, meaning they'll be eligible to return on Nov. 21 against Nebraska. Players who are out because of contact tracing will be eligible to return against Rutgers on Nov. 14, provided they do not test positive.
That means Pihlstrom has at least one more week as a starter.
When he got the news on Thursday, he called home but swore his parents to secrecy. Some of the reason was nerves and some of the reason was likely to not have any COVID information leak out before the game.
“We were very excited for him and for him to get to see all of this hard work and to get a shot out on the field," Noble said. "It was hard to keep it to ourselves."
In his first career start, Pihlstrom played well and helped Illinois get going on the ground while playing much better on offense than it did against Wisconsin in the season opener. The nerves eventually settled and he was back to football, back to having fun.
“Pihlstrom is a really smart guy, first of all," Green said on Saturday. "He picked up the schemes and everything really well, plus he’s a battler. He’ll go to battle any day. Pill played very, very well for his first start. I know he was very nervous but us and the other guys were gassing him up and trying to make him as confident as possible once we found out Doug wasn’t playing and I was moving over."
On Monday, head coach Lovie Smith praised Pihlstrom for stepping into a role on very little notice. Smith has given scholarships to walk-ons in the past (Chase McLaughlin, Ethan Tabel, Donny Navarro and others) and said Pihlstrom certainly is in the group to warrant that kind of consideration.
Three years later with a new position and an extra 45 pounds, Pihlstrom has found his role.
“He was on the scout team a long period of time and he was dominant down there," Lovie Smith said. "A lot of times before guys start playing at their rightful position you kind of see them when they’re running the scout team. He was good at tight end, he kept getting big, I knew he would help us somewhere and he’s got a future. Normally when you deserve to play, something happens where you get a chance to and you’ve got to answer the bell and he answered the bell."
