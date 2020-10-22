Watch now: Don't call them turnovers, the Illinois football team comes up with takeaways

“That determines the winner or the person that loses more than any other stat," Smith said. "You have to put a big emphasis on it. I think it helps to see what you can do in a game. Last year, guys got a chance to see what taking the ball away can do for your ball club."

Creating takeaways is a mindset in the system. Everyone on defense is bought into the idea and the proof that it worked was in the pudding last year. On Akron's second offensive possession of the season opener, linebacker Jake Hansen forced a fumble out of the hands of Akron quarterback Keto Nelson with Illinois leading 14-3 late in the first quarter. Illinois scored on the ensuing possession and the rout was on.

Hansen finished with seven forced fumbles to lead the nation in forced fumbles per game (0.78) — he missed the final four games with injury. That first one, though, opened the floodgates.

“Yeah, Coach Smith preaches it all the time, when you see someone do it like Jake did in that first game against Akron, we were like, ‘Yeah, it’s possible,'" said senior safety Tony Adams. "People started getting to the right place at the right time. ... You see somebody doing the right thing, you want to do it as well."