Watch now: Doug Kramer Jr., Alex Palczewski announce returns to Illinois football

CHAMPAIGN — Doug Kramer Jr. insisted he's just another guy on the Illinois football team, and that a sixth season of eligibility — and likely a third straight year as team captain — doesn't carry any extra incentives like, say, a special parking spot.
But when Kramer, who has 37 career starts, announced his intentions to exercise the NCAA free year of eligibility and return to Illinois for one more season — this under new head coach Bret Bielema — that carried weight. Right tackle Alex Palczewski also announced he would return to the program — with 40 straight career starts in tow — for a fifth season.
Those two have 77 career starts between them and are critical components on an Illinois offensive line that will give Bielema consistency on offense.
Kramer had long been considering the idea after a disappointing 2-6 season where he missed two games because of contact tracing and the finale against Penn State with an injury. A meeting with Bielema, both as a team and individually, was the "topping on the cake" in his decision to return. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA made the 2020 season a "free year," which did not count toward any eligibility.
After taking a redshirt in 2016 as a true freshman, Kramer will be listed as a senior when the 2021 season begins.
“He believes that we can win right away and we have the people to do that," Kramer said. "That’s definitely something that kind of drew me to him. Also what he’s been saying this whole time: Tough, dependable and smart players. I try to hang my hat on that and I try to play with those three characteristics so I think it’s a perfect fit and I’m looking forward to it."
Palczewski's path towards an addition year was a bit different but still revolved around an unsatisfactory 2020 season. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 4 against Rutgers that ended his season. As he was being helped off the field, he knew there was another season at Illinois in his future.
“It wasn’t really my decision, it was my ACLs decision," Palczewski said. "I wasn't happy with the way I left it off so I thought I’d have one more year."
Like Kramer, a meeting with Bielema was the icing on top.
“I just really liked his enthusiasm, how much emotion he showed," Palczewski said. "We talked to him for the team meeting, then I met with him (Tuesday). I really like some of the stuff he’s saying and the characteristics we’re going to have: Smart, tough, dependable guys who love to play football."
Guard Kendrick Green and left tackle Vederian Lowe have yet to announce their intentions for next season. Guard Verdis Brown started all 8 games this season and tackle Julian Pearl stepped in when Palczewski was injured and started the final four games. Illinois also has Blake Jeresaty, an FCS All-American from Wofford, who sat out last season after surgery.
Players are in the early stages of learning how Bielema works and the offensive linemen recognize that neither offensive coordinator Rod Smith nor offensive line coach Bob McClain will be retained. But having each other — at least those announced as returning — helps.
“Knowing that Palcho is going to be back played a huge role in my decision,' Kramer said. "(I’m) not saying I would have left if everyone was going to be gone but it definitely makes it easier knowing you have a four-year relationship with a guy you’re coming back with to finish it out.
“That takes a lot of time to build up that trust on the offensive line so keeping the same faces is important and it’s something we’ve been very fortunate to have the past four years."
Illinois is in the infant stages of the Bielema era, who has yet to hire coordinators and met with the team this week. Having two mainstays on the offensive line is a massive jolt for his first year in charge.
“I just want to absorb as much knowledge as he has," Palczewski said. "Eventually, my goal after next year is to play as long as I can in the NFL so I want to learn a bit about that, but learning what cultures they had. Obviously at Wisconsin he was every successful there and learning what are the different types of winning attitudes they had. Learning as much as I can and being a sponge. He’s proven he can win games. Just building that culture of losing is not OK. We need to win and having a competitive nature on our team."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25