Watch now: Doug Kramer Jr., Alex Palczewski announce returns to Illinois football

Like Kramer, a meeting with Bielema was the icing on top.

“I just really liked his enthusiasm, how much emotion he showed," Palczewski said. "We talked to him for the team meeting, then I met with him (Tuesday). I really like some of the stuff he’s saying and the characteristics we’re going to have: Smart, tough, dependable guys who love to play football."

Guard Kendrick Green and left tackle Vederian Lowe have yet to announce their intentions for next season. Guard Verdis Brown started all 8 games this season and tackle Julian Pearl stepped in when Palczewski was injured and started the final four games. Illinois also has Blake Jeresaty, an FCS All-American from Wofford, who sat out last season after surgery.

Players are in the early stages of learning how Bielema works and the offensive linemen recognize that neither offensive coordinator Rod Smith nor offensive line coach Bob McClain will be retained. But having each other — at least those announced as returning — helps.

“Knowing that Palcho is going to be back played a huge role in my decision,' Kramer said. "(I’m) not saying I would have left if everyone was going to be gone but it definitely makes it easier knowing you have a four-year relationship with a guy you’re coming back with to finish it out.