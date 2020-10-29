Watch now: Four years into football, Keith Randolph stepping up for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Keith Randolph had to pause in order to count back just how many years he's actually been playing football.
It wasn't that he had to dive back more than a decade, but rather he had to recall that he has only been playing the sport for four years. He transferred to Belleville West High School from CBC in St. Louis with a focus on basketball. He found football and took off, receiving offers from Illinois, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue and more. He chose to stay home for the Illini.
After playing in four games last season, thus preserving his redshirt, Randolph played 26 of a possible 75 snaps in Friday's loss to Wisconsin, recording four tackles and what looked to be a tackle for a loss, but the run was ruled as a no gain, not a loss of yardage.
“It kind of felt like Belleville West again, just out there playing football. I enjoyed it," Randolph said Tuesday. "... It’s a little crazy because, as you guys know, I was a basketball player. To be out here with my hand in the dirt playing football, it’s crazy and I still can’t believe it sometimes."
Randolph, who is 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, prepared all offseason for this boost in playing time. The Illinois defensive line was hit hard by graduation and last year's starting ends Oluwole Betiku Jr., and Ayo Shogbonyo each left the program to the NFL Draft and for personal reasons, respectively.
When he chose Illinois, Randolph knew he had an opportunity to get on the field early. He had to stay the course. When the COVID-19 pandemic sent everyone home in March, Randolph worked out where he could and did a lot of running on the Belleville West football field.
All the while, Randolph said, Illinois defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey pushed him to be ready for the moment, particularly when the Illini returned to campus.
“Coach Lindsey came to me and told me that I had to step up, I have to play better," Randolph said. "He told me everyday when I’d be messing up in practice or something he’d tell me, ‘You need to step up.’ In the summer he told me to step up. He drilled it in my head and still drills it in my head. I realized I can’t play around with this. I’ve got to take it way more seriously."
Prior to the Wisconsin game, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith echoed that it was time for Randolph and fellow redshirt freshman defensive end Seth Coleman to "step up." Randolph, Smith said, is more of a run-stuffing threat while Coleman is more of a pass-rushing threat.
The biggest difference between Randolph last year and Randolph this year, he said, is strength and comfort. Things have slowed down for him and his mindset is right to be a contributor.
“I’m a little more comfortable," Randolph said. "I came in at 17 years old, came in as a freshman really playing the game of football. Everything was really, really fast. I’ve matured mentally. My body has matured physically."
He said he thinks differently now than he did a year ago.
“Freshman year, being out there I was the scout team and stuff I was like, ‘I just want to get through practice,'" He said. "In the game I was on the sideline and was like, ‘Man, I just can’t wait to get in there.’ Sometimes I knew I wouldn’t because I wasn’t playing on Saturday. Now knowing that I have to play, I don’t have that mindset I used to have. I know I have to contribute to this team now."
Illinois held on to Randolph during the early signing period in 2018 despite a late charge from Florida State and Colorado but stuck with the first Power Five college to give him a scholarship opportunity: Illinois. As a senior at Belleville West, Randolph recorded 56 tackles, nine for losses, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries as the Maroons finished 7-3 and reached the Class 7A playoffs.
That was football. The Maroons won back-to-back Class 4A state basketball championships and Randolph was a big part of that.
“Out of high school we saw a big, skilled athlete," Smith said. "Football was newer to him. He was a very good basketball player. That’s where we saw a lot of his ability, playing on the basketball court. He’s still a young football player. He did some good things, had a couple good plays the last game. We’re still in progress getting him to become what his potential says he eventually will be."
Randolph said he has a hoop near where he lives in Champaign and gets shots up daily. And yeah, he said, he's still got it.
Right now, it's all eyes on football.
