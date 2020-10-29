Watch now: Four years into football, Keith Randolph stepping up for Illinois

Randolph, who is 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, prepared all offseason for this boost in playing time. The Illinois defensive line was hit hard by graduation and last year's starting ends Oluwole Betiku Jr., and Ayo Shogbonyo each left the program to the NFL Draft and for personal reasons, respectively.

When he chose Illinois, Randolph knew he had an opportunity to get on the field early. He had to stay the course. When the COVID-19 pandemic sent everyone home in March, Randolph worked out where he could and did a lot of running on the Belleville West football field.

All the while, Randolph said, Illinois defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey pushed him to be ready for the moment, particularly when the Illini returned to campus.

“Coach Lindsey came to me and told me that I had to step up, I have to play better," Randolph said. "He told me everyday when I’d be messing up in practice or something he’d tell me, ‘You need to step up.’ In the summer he told me to step up. He drilled it in my head and still drills it in my head. I realized I can’t play around with this. I’ve got to take it way more seriously."