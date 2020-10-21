Watch now: From Rockford to Peoria, Illinois has a homegrown starting offensive line

Kramer said the meeting rooms come with a bit of banter and being from the state allows for common grounds, to snuff out mutual high school opponents and to debate which of their teams were better.

In total, 17 of the 21 offensive linemen on the roster are from the state of Illinois or St. Louis.

“I feel like the best offensive linemen throughout history probably come from the midwest," Green said. "I think we’re tough, play in the cold, gritty guys. That’s how all of us play. All of us being from Illinois, I think that would be big for coaches because there are some guys in the state who are pretty good offensive linemen that we could get.

There was also an all-Illinois offensive line in 2018 when Nick Allegretti, who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, played right guard. He was the only veteran on that team and the younger players gravitated towards him. This group is different. Veterans are the new norm with plenty of starts under their belt. Getting to this point wasn't always pretty. Palczewski frequently references the 2017 2-10 team when he was a 17-year old freshman against adults. The 4-8 season wasn't much more fun to experience, either.

A bowl game last year, they hope, was a springboard into the pandemic-shortened season that beings at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 14 Wisconsin.