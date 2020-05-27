Watch now: From Tuscola to Miami (Ohio) University, George Barnett's journey in football is all about the people

He's alongside Martin, whom he played with briefly at Millikin and heard stories about from Temples, have helped Miami turn into one of the top teams in the conference. Leaving Illinois State for this job in 2014 was tough, but Martin was the draw to Oxford.

“I knew Chuck being there and our staff that we’d be able to do some good things as long as it was at the right place," Barnett said. "Miami University is the right place. It’s a pretty special place."

He's highly-regarded in the coaching profession and Wienke said the lines to speak with Barnett after a speech at a clinic are long and can last for "an hour or two."

“He’s just a great guy," Wienke said. "You always say if you want a guy, you want to have somebody to coach your kid like that, well, he’d sure be mine."

Barnett's journey has spanned throughout the Midwest, but his roots are firm and they're planted by the people who impacted him at each stop. Hearing their names makes him pause, to reflect and appreciate where he's been. Each stop is another movement upwards: High school to college, Division II to Division I, FCS to FBS. None of that matters as long as he's surrounded by the right people. It started in Tuscola and has worked its way all the way to Ohio.