Watch now: 'Hi, I'm Rod. I'm the new guy.' How Roderick Perry II transferred to the Illinois football team

CHAMPAIGN — Roderick Perry II's phone rang in the middle of July with his coach at South Carolina State on the other end of the line with some advice: Enter the transfer portal.
It's not that South Carolina State, an FCS school in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, was trying to run Perry off the Orangeburg, South Carolina, campus. The program stood to gain nothing by encouraging him to find a new home. He was a pre-season FCS All-American entering his fifth and final year after a redshirt junior season in 2019 in which he finished with 34 tackles, 14.5 tackle for loss and 4.5 sacks and is an NFL prospect at defensive tackle.
But the conference had already postponed its football season to the spring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the coaching staff knew that Perry was best served to transfer and play football in the fall on a bigger stage.
“It was definitely tough," Perry said of the decision to transfer. "When my coach called me, I said, ‘You sure? Maybe the season will start back up.’ I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do it.’ It wasn’t my initial thought to transfer because I wanted to finish it out with South Carolina State; they gave me my chance out of high school to play D1 ball. I didn’t want to leave them."
On July 24th, Perry entered the transfer portal and had 12 hour days full of Zoom calls with potential suitors. He was contacted by any number of Division I schools, including the University of Florida, Virginia and West Virginia.
On July 30th, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle committed to play at Illinois, with the decision sealed by a phone call from head coach Lovie Smith, who Perry said was the only head coach to call him. Illinois and Florida, which is now ranked No. 3 in the country, were the final two.
“I could have flipped a coin, really," Perry said. "Heads or tails. That call from Lovie and it felt genuine from Illinois."
More than anything, Perry had the support of his teammates at South Carolina State and his family in following through with the transfer. They encouraged the move and he's now the highest-rated draft-eligible defensive tackle in the Big Ten, according to Phil Steele.
“When I first thought about it, I was like, ‘I don’t want to be considered a traitor or anything. I’m just going to wait it out and see what happens,'" Perry said of making the decision to transfer. “All the support from my family and peers really helped me."
At Illinois, Perry is the perfect fit. The Illini lost both Jamal Milan and Kenyon Jackson to graduation and needed help on the interior of their defensive line to go along with Jamal Woods, Calvin Avery, junior college transfer Anthony Shipton and true freshman Johnny Newton, who has been mentioned by Smith in back-to-back days.
“We felt like we wanted to adds some guys," Smith said. "Rod was kind of a godsend a little bit, a guy who was looking for an opportunity, a guy who played at a high level. It was just kind of a perfect storm a little bit with him."
Packing up and moving from his home of the last four years — three of which he played football after a redshirt as a true freshman — comes with an adjustment.
Perry is still learning the ins and outs in Champaign and remembering that the "s" at the end of "Illinois" is silent. He meets new people daily, had to use a maps app on his phone to know where to go and is still searching for some go-to restaurants to replace his go-to stops in Orangeburg of Bojangles and Zaxby's.
He contacted offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty, who transferred from Wofford, an FCS school, to Illinois earlier in the offseason to get an opinion on playing in the Big Ten. The two knew each other and played against one another and are now teammates, though Jeresaty underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.
Perry went into quarantine upon arriving in Champaign when the first round of training camp began at the beginning of August. It wasn't long before the Big Ten announced a postponement of the season to the spring and suddenly Perry was in the same position he left. Of course, the conference reversed course on Sept. 16 and will play a fall season after all.
“As soon as I cleared quarantine, the season was canceled and I was like, ‘OK, looks like I’m just chilling,'" Perry said. "Then they started it back up and I was like, ‘OK, it’s time to go to work.’"
The Illini had a discretionary period before resuming activities Aug. 24. It wasn't until a few weeks ago that he truly felt settled in on campus, after team meetings and workouts. The chemistry is being forged, which Perry knows is crucial to make the kind of run to a Big Ten championship that the team envisions.
The nerves are gone and he's certainly come a long way from the first few days around campus.
"Every time I greeted someone I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Rod the new guy,'" Perry recalled with a laugh.
He's less than a month away from playing his first Big Ten game when Illinois travels to No. 19 Wisconsin on Oct. 24. Wednesday was his first day in pads an going against a veteran offensive line. But he's landed in a Power 5 conference after being lightly recruited out of Cary High School in Raleigh, North Carolina.
"He’s an older guy so he came here with a purpose," Smith said. "Going through the recruiting process, we got a chance to see who we thought he would be. I’ll just say, he’s had a professional approach. What I mean by that is he comes to work everyday, says the right things and of course does the right things. He wanted to play major college football. He’s going to get his chance.
“I’m anxious to see the video (from Wednesday's practice) but I think I know who he will be and we couldn’t be happier to have him on the team."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
