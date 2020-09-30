Watch now: 'Hi, I'm Rod. I'm the new guy.' How Roderick Perry II transferred to the Illinois football team

“As soon as I cleared quarantine, the season was canceled and I was like, ‘OK, looks like I’m just chilling,'" Perry said. "Then they started it back up and I was like, ‘OK, it’s time to go to work.’"

The Illini had a discretionary period before resuming activities Aug. 24. It wasn't until a few weeks ago that he truly felt settled in on campus, after team meetings and workouts. The chemistry is being forged, which Perry knows is crucial to make the kind of run to a Big Ten championship that the team envisions.

The nerves are gone and he's certainly come a long way from the first few days around campus.

"Every time I greeted someone I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Rod the new guy,'" Perry recalled with a laugh.

He's less than a month away from playing his first Big Ten game when Illinois travels to No. 19 Wisconsin on Oct. 24. Wednesday was his first day in pads an going against a veteran offensive line. But he's landed in a Power 5 conference after being lightly recruited out of Cary High School in Raleigh, North Carolina.