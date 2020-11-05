Watch now: How Alex Pihlstrom changed positions, added weight and earned a scholarship for Illinois

“We were very excited for him and for him to get to see all of this hard work and to get a shot out on the field," Noble said. "It was hard to keep it to ourselves."

In his first career start, Pihlstrom played well and helped Illinois get going on the ground while playing much better on offense than it did against Wisconsin in the season opener. The nerves eventually settled and he was back to football, back to having fun.

“Pihlstrom is a really smart guy, first of all," Green said on Saturday. "He picked up the schemes and everything really well, plus he’s a battler. He’ll go to battle any day. Pill played very, very well for his first start. I know he was very nervous but us and the other guys were gassing him up and trying to make him as confident as possible once we found out Doug wasn’t playing and I was moving over."

On Monday, Smith praised Pihlstrom for stepping into a role on very little notice. Smith has given scholarships to walk-ons in the past (Chase McLaughlin, Ethan Tabel, Donny Navarro and others) and said Pihlstrom certainly is in the group to warrant that kind of consideration.

Three years later with a new position and an extra 45 pounds, Pihlstrom has found his role.