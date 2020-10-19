Watch now: How Illinois' upset win against Wisconsin last season sparked confidence with the team

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You can do an awful lot of talking about what you are, who you can be, how good and all of those things but it has to be confirmed," Smith said. "The only way it can be confirmed is if you can get a win against good people. We were able to get some big wins last year, so yes, winning definitely gives you confidence that it works if we do it the right way: If we work hard, buy into it, have each other’s back, play hard and do all of the things we continue to preach."

Still, the initial betting line last week favored Wisconsin by 23.5 points. It's not quite the 30 points the Badgers came into Champaign favored by last year, but enough to raise some eyebrows. The line has since shifted to somewhat more favorably in Illinois' favor. When Peters was asked about being "21 point underdogs," he was quick to answer back simply with: "I think it's 23.5."

In other words, the players know. Perhaps it's not a major point of conversation, but it clearly offers motivation.

"We’re kind of getting, I don’t know what the right word is, but when you see that you’re like, wow, after what happened last year, we’re returning a lot of guys," Peters said. "I guess we’re going to have to go prove them wrong again."