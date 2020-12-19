Watch now: How the Illinois football team found out about the hiring of Bret Bielema as head coach

At about 7:45 a.m., Josh Whitman sent out a text to members of the Illinois football team with the news they'd been waiting for.
Bret Bielema would be announced as Illinois' new football coach. He replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired last week after five seasons. In an ordinary time, Whitman, Illinois' athletic director, would have preferred to let his players know in person.
The issue was the team was at State College, Pennsylvania, and Whitman was in New Jersey finalizing the deal with his new head coach. A text message was the best option in advance of the scheduled 8 a.m. press release.
Whitman and Bielema drove to State College to watch Illinois' 56-21 season-ending loss to red-hot Penn State on Saturday evening and drove back to New Jersey Saturday night. On Sunday, they're flying into Champaign ahead of Bielema's first introduction to the Illinois football team. He'll tour the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center, which he's extensively viewed via video, then fill out some routine paper work and talk to the players.
It's been a whirlwind of a week. In a span of six days, Whitman fired Smith, conducted interviews and hired Bielema. Now the players will learn their new head coach after playing a game in front of him.
“I think he’s done a great job at different programs," Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen said. Hansen could elect to return for a sixth season, but hasn't decided on that yet. "Wisconsin, obviously, is the one everyone wants to talk about. Even at Arkansas, he didn’t get a fair shake during the whole year. I think he can do some big things for us and I think he’s going to install some Big Ten grit here. I think that will be big for us."
Bielema has 24 years of collegiate coaching experience and compiled a 12-year record of 97-58 (.626) as head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas.
He has spent the last three seasons in the National Football League. His first two seasons in the NFL were with the New England Patriots as a consultant to six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick in 2018 and as the team’s defensive line coach in 2019. He has been the outside linebackers coach and senior assistant for the New York Giants during the 2020 season.
“Honestly, our team is kind of just looking for a leader," said redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams. "It doesn’t matter who it is. We’re ready to give him 100 percent. Whatever he wants, we’re ready to do it."
Saturday's game was an audition of sorts for the team's new head coach. The players knew he was in attendance and he did a sideline interview in the first half with the Fox Sports 1 broadcast team. Illinois (2-6) was riddled with injuries, particularly on the defensive side, and fizzled out after a fast start against the Nittany Lions, who have won four games in a row.
Williams threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns and added 102 yards on the ground. He started the game, alongside Brandon Peters, and played a majority of the snaps at quarterback.
“It was tough," Williams said. "It was kind of like a job interview. He’s here watching us play. We wanted to make a good first impression. It didn’t really bother me or the guys. At the end of the day, Penn State made some good adjustments."
Said Hansen: “For all of us, I think it’s increased motivation to show Coach Bielema that we’re a good team and we’ve got fight and we’re pushing through adversity no matter what."
Bielema will be introduced via Zoom on Monday and will likely begin the process of filling out his staff. It's unclear which, if any, holdovers will remain from the current staff. Seniors could opt to return for an extra year of eligibility, which was approved after college football played through a pandemic.
As the team boarded the flight on Saturday night, the Bret Bielema era was officially underway in Champaign.
“He was always a very good coach," said Illinois interim head coach Rod Smith. "His teams are always well-disciplined, played hard. They were all those type of things. It’s been a while, it’s been a long while. At the same time, he’s always had some good football teams and a good part of that. I wish him nothing but the best."
