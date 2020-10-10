Watch now: How the Illinois football team is using the transfer market to round out the roster

When Brandon Peters entered his name in the transfer portal after spending his first three collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan, Power Five teams weren't exactly lining up for his services.
He entered the portal in early May of 2019 and many programs in the Power Five — ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 — had the quarterback position accounted for. It's not that Peters didn't have talent. He was the No. 1-rated recruit in the state of Indiana but started in four of his 10 games at Michigan and threw for 670 yards.
As it turned out, the Illinois football team needed a quarterback, preferably one with experience after AJ Bush, a graduate transfer himself, exhausted his eligibility after a one-year stop in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith had a pretty simple pitch, as Peters recalls.
“Coach Lovie offered me a great opportunity," Peters said on Wednesday. "When I came on my visit, he told me, ‘Brandon, you can be the face of this team, it’s a Big Ten team.’ That’s basically what he sold to me. He’s like, ‘Why would you want to go to a lower-level (Mid-American Conference) school and not be in the Big Ten?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that makes sense.’"
Peters was on board and in a year helped navigate Illinois to the first bowl game since 2014 and will be the first returning starting quarterback at Illinois since Wes Lunt did so in 2015-16. But Peters isn't alone in transferring to Illinois. The Illini have made recruiting the transfer market a part of their program and it's been a boon to help prep recruiting classes that haven't ranked higher than 10th in the Big Ten in Smith's tenure, according to 247Sports.
"Your foundation has to be with high school athletes and that won’t change for us," Smith said. "You can also offset your roster after you go through a season, you have a chance to look at where you are after a season; a good option that I see is the graduate transfer market because of what you’re getting."
Portal fills gaps
The NCAA implemented the transfer portal in 2018 to allow athletes to put their name out there without being granted release from their current program and are free to be contacted after entering the portal, though without a waiver transfers are required to sit out one season.
The graduate transfer market came around in 2011 and allows athletes to be immediately eligible at their new school, provided they've graduated from their last stop. Often, this is a one-year stopgap for a program but players like Peters and Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe graduated early, which gave them two years of eligibility remaining when they joined the Illini prior to last season.
"I made the statement that sometimes divorce is a good thing; that’s reality, it is," Smith said. "I think the second time around things can really work out well and that’s what we’ve found. The graduate transfers that we’ve brought into our program, I want to marry my daughter. These are the type of good men that have proven they know the meaning of student-athlete. They’ve gotten their degree and they just need a second chance. I believe in second chances, it’s as simple as that."
Coaching changes often mean roster changes at college programs. Players committed to play for a coach who has since been released. New coaches mean new philosophies. Smith knew he'd have players transfer out after taking the job prior to the 2016 season and committing to a youth movement in 2017. That class, now seniors, is the bedrock for what Smith has called the best team in his tenure.
With that came gaps required that immediate help, necessitating the staff to scan the transfer portal for older players. Last season was a perfect example. Peters, Imatorbhebhe, Donny Navarro (Valparaiso), Trevon Sidney (USC), Richie Petitbon III (Alabama), Oluwole Betiku Jr. (US) and Milo Eifler (Washington) were all key players en route to a bowl game.
The success of each of those players gave Illinois a body of work to present to other transfers.
"When you have some success doing it and you see that can work, and for us and for me, I think it’s just a base part of college football as we go forward: The transfer and in particular the graduate transfer market," Smith said. "We believe in it and the guys we have in our program have all been outstanding guys on and off the football field. We’ll continue to do it."
Said Navarro: “I think we’ve got a history of guys coming here who are transfers and making an impact really quickly. ... If you’re a guy who comes in here, you’re going to get an opportunity to show it in practice. I think the University of Illinois gives guys that opportunity: Here you go, this is your opportunity. Show it. If you show it, you’re going to have success on the field."
Peters, Imatorbhebhe, Sidney, Navarro and Eifler each return this season. Tight end Luke Ford, the former No. 1 high school recruit in the state, is eligible after sitting out last season after not being granted a waiver for immediate eligibility — an often scrutinized and inconsistent process. Safety Derrick Smith will also play a role on defense after transferring from Miami and sitting out last season, per NCAA rules. Running back Chase Brown, twin brother of safety Sydney Brown, transferred prior to last season and received a waiver for immediate eligibility midway through the season, though he maintained his redshirt.
Illinois added more this offseason.
Wide receivers Brian Hightower and Khmari Thompson each transferred from Miami and Missouri, respectively, and have been granted a waiver of immediate eligibility. Illinois also got a commitment from tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe — Josh's brother — as a grad transfer from USC. Former South Carolina State defensive tackle Roderick Perry came to Illinois as a graduate transfer, former Wofford offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty joined as a graduate transfer, though he's out for the season following s shoulder surgery. Wide receiver Desmond Dan joined Illinois as a graduate transfer from New Mexico State.
Looking for a change
Reasons for transferring vary. Some, like Jeresaty, want to try to play in the Power Five. Some, like Josh Imatorbhebhe and Peters, get buried behind new hot-shot freshmen.
"For me, maybe like some of the other people who have been transferring, I feel like the underdog and I feel like Illinois is the underdog of the Big Ten," Sidney said. "I feel like we’re having great pushes to overcome that. For the people I’ve seen come in so far, they look like they love that chip on their shoulder, they love that negative doubt and they want to go prove people wrong."
Every circumstance is different, but Illinois is a fresh start.
"Some guys get caught up in the numbers game at other schools, some guys have an injury that caused them to fall on the depth chart and never had a chance to show what they have," Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "Sometimes we can provide a platform that gives these guys an opportunity to go out and show exactly who they are.
"... When you find out they're a competitive person and they’re self-driven, internally those are the best ones because those guys have something to prove. They want to come here and they understand this is their second chance and they’ll probably work harder than they’ve ever worked in their life."
Some players who have transferred to Illinois point to Lovie Smith as a key part of their decision. He's a calm presence and has long been lauded as a coach who genuinely cares about his players. High school recruits say it, their parents say it and his former players back up the words.
Lovie Smith, of course, has a sprawling football resume that includes leading the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl. When Perry entered his name in the transfer portal after South Carolina State's football season got pushed to the spring, he had any number of options. Smith, he said, was the only head coach to personally pick up the phone and put in a call.
Derrick Smith said much of the same in his decision to transfer to Illinois.
"Coach Smith is a very good dude, very honest," Derrick Smith said. "I came to practice and I saw what they had going on and I wanted to be a part of that. I feel I can be a big help to the team and I saw I could probably come here and be a great help to the player. That’s what it was all about to me. I didn’t want to deal with any political things when I transferred so I felt like this was the best school for me. I feel like other players feel the same exact way when they come to visit Illinois."
Ford was an in-state star and wanted to be closer to home after a season at Georgia. Still, Smith and the rest of the coaching staff made an impression.
“We have great coaches," Ford said. "Honestly, coming here and playing for Coach Lovie Smith, I kind of see him as a father-figure. His presence, how he holds himself, how he talks. It brings great energy. People want to follow him. He’s a great leader. When he comes in the room, there’s something about him that says, ‘Hey, I’m here.’"
The transfer market is a part of the Illinois program and most schools across the country. Transfers are a way of life, and the NCAA will soon vote to decide to allow a one-time transfer. It's college free agency that have landed stars — including Ohio State and Heisman-hopeful quarterback Justin Fields — at new programs.
Lovie Smith and Co. hold scholarships back to have flexibility in the transfer market. It's college football in 2020.
“First off, you have to plan: Is this you? We made the decision this is us," Lovie Smith said. "We believe in second chances for the right guys and then I think history kind of takes you on a path. Now, we’ve had success. Guys from outside can look in and see we’ve had success. Graduate transfers have come here and had success.
"For us as a staff, so many good men have come into our program and needed a second chance. That’s why I believe in it even more. Now we have history of doing it. People will always be looking for a new home. Divorce is a part of our lives and it can have a happy ending."
