Watch now: How the Illinois football team is using the transfer market to round out the roster

Some players who have transferred to Illinois point to Lovie Smith as a key part of their decision. He's a calm presence and has long been lauded as a coach who genuinely cares about his players. High school recruits say it, their parents say it and his former players back up the words.

Lovie Smith, of course, has a sprawling football resume that includes leading the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl. When Perry entered his name in the transfer portal after South Carolina State's football season got pushed to the spring, he had any number of options. Smith, he said, was the only head coach to personally pick up the phone and put in a call.

Derrick Smith said much of the same in his decision to transfer to Illinois.

"Coach Smith is a very good dude, very honest," Derrick Smith said. "I came to practice and I saw what they had going on and I wanted to be a part of that. I feel I can be a big help to the team and I saw I could probably come here and be a great help to the player. That’s what it was all about to me. I didn’t want to deal with any political things when I transferred so I felt like this was the best school for me. I feel like other players feel the same exact way when they come to visit Illinois."