Watch now: Illinois basketball kicks off 2020 season with first practice; 3 players out

Hamlin had hand surgery that stemmed from an injury earlier during quarantine. He's wearing a club on his hand and is engaged in some parts of practice and will be back in a "short time," Underwood said.

Underwood said there was a COVID-related "hiccup" in August when students returned to campus. At no point, though, did Illinois halt practices. Underwood cited the university's testing protocols as a reason to push through with practices.

“When we had issues, we’ve chosen not to top our program," he said. "The reality is, we understand that cases are going to happen. We’ve dealt with the quarantine. ... We’re back now and all healthy. I think the one thing that’s happened is we’ve learned and it’s been extremely educational or all of our athletes to know what quarantine looks like and feels like. It’s not fun, it’s miserable."

COVID will be a story for teams across the country this season — much as it currently is for football — as teams try to play sports amid a pandemic. The Big Ten protocols mandate a player sit out 21 days and undergo testing for myocardits following a positive test. In basketball, that can range from six to eight games, depending on the schedule. Football teams have postponed games around the country, and the SEC has been hit particularly hard this week.