Watch now: Illinois crushed by Minnesota for third straight loss

“They were better prepared than we were,” Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen said. “I don’t really know what else to say. They were definitely more physical. It was obvious.”

Illinois had just two drive that went for more than 27 yards against a Minnesota defense that's still acclimating seven new starters in from last year's team. After a promising, impromptu performance against Purdue last week in place of Robinson, Taylor struggled in his first career start against a defense that hasn’t shown the ability to stop anyone in the first two weeks of the pandemic-abbreviated season.

“They showed the same coverages that they showed on film that we were watching during the week," Taylor said. "We’ve just got to execute as an offense."

As in last week's loss against Purdue, there was nothing of the sort for a second-half rally. The only Illinois bright spots were an interception from Devon Witherspoon that set up a 52-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to Josh Imatorbhebhe.