Watch now: Illinois crushed by Minnesota for third straight loss

CHAMPAIGN — One run followed another, each came with a missed tackle and a chunk of yards against the Illinois defense.
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim played the same broken record with his hard-nose, powerful style and the Illini had no answer to get to the next track Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Ibrahim, the Big Ten’s leading rusher, waltzed to 224 rushing yards, which tied a career high and four touchdowns on the ground in a 41-14 Gophers' blowout.
For another game an opposing quarterback gashed the Illinois defensive backfield which was missing cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Marquez Beason. This time it was Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan’s turn to light up the defense with 231 passing yards. He connected with star receiver Rashod Bateman 10 times — a career high— for 154 yards and a toe-tapping touchdown.
“As you can imagine, just beyond disappointed in how we played (Saturday)," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "We knew what kind of football game this would be: A physical football game. The toughest and most physical team would win, and we didn’t meet their physicality. It’s kind of as simple as that. Whenever you can run the football like that, it’s just going to be a tough day, it’s going to be a long day."
Ibrahim broke tackles, out-ran defenders and punched the ball into the end zone from four yards or fewer on four different occasion. His play opened things up for Morgan and Bateman to work the Illini secondary.
“Our tackling was really bad today, too," Smith said. "When we were in the proper gaps, their yards after contact, everything that could have gone wrong, as playing the wrong (way), actually went wrong.”
Minnesota (1-2) entered the game last in the Big Ten in points allowed per game (52.0) and yards allowed per game (578). Illinois got nowhere near those totals, gaining just 287 yards with fourth-string quarterback Coran Taylor making his first career start. He was 6-of-17 passing for 106 yards and one touchdown.
If that wasn't enough, Illinois committed mistake after mistake and had 12 penalties for 120 yards.
“Terrible performance. When you play like that, you can’t wait to get to the next game, for sure," said Smith. "I know we said that a few times. Last week we lost, but we didn’t lose like this. We’re better than this.”
Illinois opened the second half trailing by 21 points and marched the ball down the field, seemingly poised to cut into the Minnesota lead. The Illini had first-and-goal from the 10-yard line before a comedy of errors pushed them backwards. First was a tripping call on tight end Daniel Barker. That was 15 yards. Then came a fumble from Taylor that cost 23 yards. All of a sudden a first-and-goal from the 10 turned into a third-and-goal from the 48.
A once-promising drive ended in a punt and a perfect summary of the team's day.
“That’s not a good way to win a football game," Illinois running back Mike Epstein said. "We need to be better, play error-free football and be fundamentally sound and finish drives. That’s big for us. If we’re down to the 10-yard line and drove the ball all the way down the field, we need to finish that drive and get points on the board."
Sure, Illinois was short-handed for the second straight game. Quarterbacks Brandon Peters (COVID positive), Isaiah Williams (contact tracing) and Matt Robinson (injury) were each out, so was defensive lineman Jamal Woods — in addition to Hobbs and Beason. But Smith has said time over this is his best team, and the team finally had the much-needed depth after a full-scale youth movement.
None of that was apparent against Minnesota and the game was never particularly close. The Golden Gophers punted and fumbled on their first two drives before four straight drives that ended with a touchdown. By midway through the second quarter, Illinois trailed 21-0. The only score in the first half came on a one-yard rushing touchdown by Epstein, who was one of the few bright spots in the game with his 108 yards on the ground, but that was quickly followed by an end-of-the half score by Minnesota for a 21-point lead.
“They were better prepared than we were,” Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen said. “I don’t really know what else to say. They were definitely more physical. It was obvious.”
Illinois had just two drive that went for more than 27 yards against a Minnesota defense that's still acclimating seven new starters in from last year's team. After a promising, impromptu performance against Purdue last week in place of Robinson, Taylor struggled in his first career start against a defense that hasn’t shown the ability to stop anyone in the first two weeks of the pandemic-abbreviated season.
“They showed the same coverages that they showed on film that we were watching during the week," Taylor said. "We’ve just got to execute as an offense."
As in last week's loss against Purdue, there was nothing of the sort for a second-half rally. The only Illinois bright spots were an interception from Devon Witherspoon that set up a 52-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to Josh Imatorbhebhe.
Illinois goes to Rutgers next Saturday and will get the players back who were out for contact tracing, including Williams, center Doug Kramer Jr., kicker James McCourt and defensive lineman Keith Randolph. As it has been after a loss 37 other times in Smith’s tenure as head coach in Champaign, it’s back to the drawing board and the team is left with another bad taste to wash out of its mouth.
“We still have five or six more games left," Hansen said. "We don’t really have a lot of time to be frustrated or disappointed right now. No one is really feeling sorry for themselves. I think that’s a soft mentality. We’re going to bounce back."
Said Smith: “We stunk up the place today. We didn’t play well today. The only option we have is to get to the next game. If we said that before and it happened, we’re going to say it again right now. Today's effort and the way we played wasn’t good enough. The only way you can get this bad taste out of your mouth is to get to the next game. After losses, that’s what you say."
