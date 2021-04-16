Watch now: Illinois football ready for their close-up at nationally televised Orange and Blue spring game

The game will be the first opportunity for fans to see who Bielema sees leading the program between quarterbacks Brandon Peters and Isaiah Williams. Each have been getting No. 1 team reps this spring and Peters has seen improvement for himself and his competitor.

"Isaiah and I are taking the reps as we get them and they have been pretty even between me and Isaiah. Reps are limited so you have to make the best of them," Peters said. "Personally for me, I have done what I could with my reps and Isaiah has improved as well. We are both getting really good and we are getting really good coaching. The sky is the limit."

Williams, who started four games last season, has a close relationship with the entire quarterbacks room, which includes six players on the roster.

"They are my guys. One thing we do well is helping each other and giving each other keys," Williams said. "I was talking to Brandon about mechanics and he had some good insights for me. It is the little things and we help each other. If I can make him better, I can also become better from him.

"I gained experience last season and it is different when you are out there playing in a game. The game slowed down as time went on and I learned with how to work with my guys better."