Watch now: Illinois football transfer Prather Hudson brings experience on the highest collegiate level

CHAMPAIGN — It was easy for Illinois football coach Bret Bielema to see a little bit of himself in Georgia transfer Prather Hudson.
Both walked onto Division I football programs — Bielema at Iowa and Hudson at Georgia — and both quickly became essential parts of their team — Bielema at defensive lineman and Hudson on special teams.
"It was kind of interesting that coach ended up going to Iowa and I thought that that was very similar to myself going to someplace where I had no idea (I would end up)," Hudson said. "I thought it was going to go to Auburn up to high school. It is definitely something that resonated with me and something I could connect with him (about)."
At Wednesday's national signing day press conference, Bielema highlighted Hudson's four years as a Bulldog and the unique talents he can bring to the program, including his experience in the 2017 national title game against Alabama.
"I definitely have a certain perspective what it takes to get to the national championship and what the team environment is. I think that is really the mindset that I bring," Hudson said. "I think the biggest difference I felt through the years of Georgia is that the best teams always had the mindset that they believed in themselves. I am very tough and I have that driven mindset. I'm always going to better myself. I think I'm also bringing leadership to the table. I'm excited to get to work."
That driven mindset was evident when Hudson chose to become a preferred walk-on at Georgia rather than taking a guaranteed opportunity elsewhere. He bet on himself that he would succeed.
"The biggest thing for me was that I didn't want to be scared to make a decision. I had an opportunity on the biggest possible stage with the best players and I wanted to see if I could play with them," Hudson said. "I believe in myself and I didn't want to have that regret. I was confident if I went to Georgia, I would win a spot and get a scholarship."
During my time at UGA I learned to be BOLD. Walk-on. Bet on yourself. Earn a scholarship.Shoot your shot. No goal is too big. I tried to give UGA everything I had. It’s time to be bold again. So excited to be continuing college football for one more year at the Univ. of Illinois! pic.twitter.com/LgTa9SLXYI— Prather Hudson (@PRAYHUD) January 27, 2021
Along those lines, Hudson wanted to challenge himself again in transferring to Illinois.
"I have this internal drive in myself and I'm a very competitive person. I think that whatever you want to do you should give your full effort to what you're doing and if you give anything less than that you're beating yourself," he said. "If you don't strive for the biggest and best of all times, you will never reach your full potential. That's why I felt like it would be a good opportunity to come here to just stretch myself out a little bit get out of the comfort zone and see what I could make of it."
Illinois offensive graduate assistant Carson Hall was Hudson's teammate during Georgia's national championship game team and reached out to him when Hudson was in the transfer portal. The family of former Georgia transfer Luke Ford was also in contact with Hudson's family.
"(Carson) passed it along to (defensive coordinator Pat Walters), who passed it along to Coach Bielema and, before you know it, he's calling me up," Hudson said. "Obviously, I'm big on Coach Bielema, and I think he has the right mindset and what it takes. What he said to me spoke volumes and I know the Georgia coaches spoke very highly of him. I knew that if I came to Illinois, there wouldn't be any drop-off in coaching.
"I played with Luke for a year and we had a lot of good memories. (My parents spoke with his parents), and they had a conversation about Illinois culture and the fan base and the ins-and-outs of everything. They said nothing but good things and I definitely gave me a lot of confidence."
Hudson said he will come into the program as a safety and he wants to continue his special teams work, which he sees as key to playing on the next level.
"The thing about special teams is that you have to be willing to do it and want to do it. There are plenty of talented guys in the NFL and in college that can run the ball and catch the ball but when it comes time to get on kickoff and you got to go all the way down there hit someone, there's a certain want-to and that's what it comes down to.
"I think that's the ticket to the next level. I'm open to playing running back and whatever I can to help the team win games. That's the big thing for me, helping Coach Bielema to be as successful as he can."
Tony Peterson -- offensive coordinator
Ryan Walters -- defensive coordinator
Andy Buh -- linebackers coach
Aaron Henry -- defensive backs coach
Terrance Jamison -- offensive line coach
Kevin Kane -- outside linebackers coach
George McDonald -- wide receivers coach
Bart Miller -- offensive line coach
Ben Miller -- tight ends/special teams coach
Cory Patterson -- running backs coach
