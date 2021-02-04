Watch now: Illinois football transfer Prather Hudson brings experience on the highest collegiate level

"(Carson) passed it along to (defensive coordinator Pat Walters), who passed it along to Coach Bielema and, before you know it, he's calling me up," Hudson said. "Obviously, I'm big on Coach Bielema, and I think he has the right mindset and what it takes. What he said to me spoke volumes and I know the Georgia coaches spoke very highly of him. I knew that if I came to Illinois, there wouldn't be any drop-off in coaching.

"I played with Luke for a year and we had a lot of good memories. (My parents spoke with his parents), and they had a conversation about Illinois culture and the fan base and the ins-and-outs of everything. They said nothing but good things and I definitely gave me a lot of confidence."

Hudson said he will come into the program as a safety and he wants to continue his special teams work, which he sees as key to playing on the next level.

"The thing about special teams is that you have to be willing to do it and want to do it. There are plenty of talented guys in the NFL and in college that can run the ball and catch the ball but when it comes time to get on kickoff and you got to go all the way down there hit someone, there's a certain want-to and that's what it comes down to.