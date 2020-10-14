Watch now: Illinois' Josh Imatorbhebhe excited to show 'new product that is me'

The big plays were certainly needed last year en route to an appearance in the Redbox Bowl, but Imatorbhebhe wants more than that.

“Just somebody who is consistent, somebody who is dominant and isn’t just flashes of brilliance," he said. "(People) called me like, ‘Big Play Bhebhe,’ it sounds good but I don’t want to just be known for big plays. I want to be known for reliability, consistency. That’s definitely part of my game that I’ve been working on. I’m excited to show everybody that that's a different part of me now."

He spent the first few months of the pandemic in California before returning to his home state of Georgia, then heading to Champaign. When he returned to campus in June, he returned as one of the leaders on an Illinois team that is proudly claiming high expectations for the shortened season, which begins on Friday, Oct. 23 at Camp Randall Stadium against Wisconsin.

The receiver group is deeper than last season with the additions of transfers Brian Hightower (Miami), Khmari Thompson (Missouri) and Desmond Dan (New Mexico State) as well as the returns of Donny Navarro, Casey Washington and Trevon Sidney. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith has also mentioned younger players like Kyron Cumby and Dalevon Campbell during the re-started portion of training camp.