Watch now: Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin gets shot after 893 days without a game

CHAMPAIGN — The lock screen on Caleb Griffin's phone in the offseason told the entire story and simply contained one number: 25.
That's how many Illinois football games had passed without Griffin making so much as a miniscule impact in a game. Two seasons, no kicks to show for it. Until last week.
Griffin, a redshirt sophomore from Danville, got word on Thursday that starter James McCourt would be out of last week's home game against Purdue because of CDC contact tracing guidelines after his roommate, quarterback Brandon Peters, tested positive for COVID-19. McCourt will also miss Saturday's game against Minnesota. On Wednesday, head coach Lovie Smith said there were no new positive cases to report.
With McCourt out, Griffin stepped in and nailed a 28-yard field goal, made all three of his extra points and sent three of his five kickoffs for touchbacks.
Saturday, as it turns out, was 893 days since Griffin had played in a game of any kind. The last? A Class 4A regional semifinal baseball loss to Moline when Griffin was a senior and four-sport athlete at Danville. He played football, baseball, basketball and soccer.
"For those who remember me in high school, that’s ridiculous for me," Griffin said of the delay. "Snapchat just reminded me that three years ago (Wednesday) was our last football game my senior year. All that time off, all the time not being in games and watching games was a big change for me coming from playing three games a week in high school."
To clarify, Griffin isn't some off-the-street kicker who Smith and the coaching staff found to save the day. He's on scholarship and competed for the starting job in training camp last season before McCourt won it.
In other words: Griffin has skill.
“There’s a reason why we put him on scholarship," Smith said. "He had options. He’s a good athlete. He does an awful lot, had waited patiently for his opportunity. My confidence level is high for whatever we would ask him to do."
Griffin made a call home to his family on Thursday to let them know he'd be making his first career start — and will start again this week with McCourt still in quarantine. His mother had plans, but moved her schedule around to be at Memorial Stadium Saturday, where the only people in the stands were family members of players and coaches for both teams.
“I was like, ‘Mom, I don’t want to ruin your Saturday plans but I’m starting on Saturday so if you want to come to the game, I’ve got a ticket for you,'" Griffin said. "She jumped right on it because she had to be there for that moment."
Otherwise Memorial Stadium was totally empty, per Big Ten policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not that it mattered to Griffin. By his estimation, he's kicked more footballs through the goalposts in an empty Memorial Stadium than anyone around.
He started going to Champaign during a kicking camp before his sophomore year of high school — it's only a 38-mile commute from his house to the stadium. He continued to go back for camps and went to the stadium two or three times a week once he joined the team until the pandemic closed the stadium, forcing Griffin to kick down the streets of Danville.
“I’m used to kicking in this stadium with no fans," Griffin said. "I was excited for my first opportunity to be with some fans. Then I probably would have been a little more nervous. I got out there and was like, ‘Dang, this is just like kicking with my dad.’ It felt good."
Griffin's phone blew up on Saturday before, during and after the game. Several of the messages came from McCourt, who sent his well wishes and encouraged his understudy to deliver in the way that McCourt knew Griffin could — and did.
There's no animosity between McCourt and Griffin, though they both competed for the starting job. After not winning the gig, Griffin said he tried to be a coach to his teammates to find some way to have an impact on the game.
"I was like, ‘All right, I’ve got to do a different role. I’ve got to be there to help him. I’m got to help (punter) Blake (Hayes),'" Griffin said. "I said to people that I was like an intern for the last two years.
“If anyone know me, they know I’m probably going to get into coaching after this. The last two years I’ve been helping out coaching, doing whatever I can; helping scout teams, helping look teams, doing whatever I can to help the team."
After moonlighting as an unofficial coach, Griffin can reset that number that used to be on his lock screen. At least for now.
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
