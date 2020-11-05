Watch now: Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin gets shot after 893 days without a game

“I was like, ‘Mom, I don’t want to ruin your Saturday plans but I’m starting on Saturday so if you want to come to the game, I’ve got a ticket for you,'" Griffin said. "She jumped right on it because she had to be there for that moment."

Otherwise Memorial Stadium was totally empty, per Big Ten policy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not that it mattered to Griffin. By his estimation, he's kicked more footballs through the goalposts in an empty Memorial Stadium than anyone around.

He started going to Champaign during a kicking camp before his sophomore year of high school — it's only a 38-mile commute from his house to the stadium. He continued to go back for camps and went to the stadium two or three times a week once he joined the team until the pandemic closed the stadium, forcing Griffin to kick down the streets of Danville.

“I’m used to kicking in this stadium with no fans," Griffin said. "I was excited for my first opportunity to be with some fans. Then I probably would have been a little more nervous. I got out there and was like, ‘Dang, this is just like kicking with my dad.’ It felt good."