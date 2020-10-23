Watch now: Illinois offense sputters in 45-7 loss to No. 14 Wisconsin

With one timeout and the Badgers getting the ball to start the third quarter, Illinois tried to get a score back before Peters was sacked twice in three plays to force a punt. The entire drive lasted a whopping 27 seconds.

On the very next play, Mertz sent a laser of a pass to Danny Davis for a 53-yard touchdown, the lead swelled to 28-7 and the rout was on. In that 3:22 of game time, Mertz threw for 101 yards and the Badgers racked up 125 yards over two possessions.

“I know the touchdown passes that we gave up, busted coverages," Lovie Smith said. "It’s pretty easy to score when you have busted coverage back there. Gotta have more discipline than that.

“Offensively, when you’re doing things like that, one side has to kind of come to the rescue a little bit to help out their teammate when you’re having trouble. (Friday) seemed like all three phases were in that same position."

There's no break in the schedule. The nine-games in nine weeks schedule rolls on at 11 a.m. Saturday against Purdue. It's a chance for the Illini offense to right the ship.