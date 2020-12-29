 Skip to main content
Watch now: Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters announces return
Watch now: Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters announces return

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters is returning for the 2021 season.

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

