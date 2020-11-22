Watch now: Illinois thrashes Nebraska for second straight win

For the second straight year, Illinois started 0-3 in Big Ten play, which is magnified considering this is a Big Ten-only schedule. Smith and the players have remained confident in this team and now have two wins in a row to show for it, the latter a convincing win.

"Each player trusting themselves and knows, yeah, we’re going through a tough time but we’re going to get over the edge, there’s light at the end of the tunnel," Epstein said. "Once we break through and we see a little bit of light, we want all the sunlight. We want to keep going, keep building and that’s two in a row for us. We want to keep stacking them."

Saturday's win snapped a lot of streaks. It was Illinois' first win in Lincoln since 1924 when Red Grange was the star on the field and it was the first time Illinois has won consecutive Big Ten road games since 2007 with wins at Minnesota and at No. 1 Ohio State.

Illinois clicked in all phases from the offense's offensive outburst to the five takeaways to the special teams that came with a 14-yard first-down run by punter Blake Hayes as the cherry on top of a well-rounded day. In fact, it might have been the finest day in Smith's five-year tenure.

“It would have to be right up there for sure of total team win, absolutely," Smith said.

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.