Watch now: Illinois unveils Isaiah Williams package in loss to Wisconsin

“He proved in practice that that was the guy we recruited, we saw in practice," Smith said. "He was much better than what he was last year at this time. Was it too early? I don’t know. We’re going to keep on playing him. We’re going to keep on getting him reps and getting him ready. At some point in time, he’s going to play, at some point in time during his time here. I want to make sure, whenever that time is and whether that’s this week coming up or two weeks or whenever it is that he’s better the next showing than he was his last showing."

Illinois starter Brandon Peters said after the game he was surprised at how much Williams played, but knew Smith had a package in place for him. In particular, Peters noted a second-quarter drive during which Illinois was trailing 14-0 and Williams played quarterback for the first four plays of the drive.

On the fifth play, though, with Illinois facing a fourth-and-2, Smith put Peters back in to move the chains. His pass, intended for Josh Imatorbhebhe on a slant route, was incomplete. To that point, Illinois had only picked up four first downs on five drives.

