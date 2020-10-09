Watch now: Inside Trevon Sidney's motivation as he worked back from injury

Trevon went back home to California, and during the shutdown, he said, Carlos suffered a stroke. In a normal world, Trevon wouldn't have been home to help his father in the process; he would have been in spring football. In California, Trevon went to rehab when he could, stayed in shape the best he could without access to a gym and made sure to take care of and be there for Carlos.

“It was a little tough," Trevon said. "It was hard. I had to push through some things. I had to do rehab. I had to take care of some stuff at home. I just had to push through it and I did. Here now he’s doing a lot better. He’s doing good. That’s just my motivation to keep going."

To understand their relationship is to understand their past. When Trevon was 4 years old, he got into football, basketball, t-ball, track ... any sport he could play, he played. Carlos was right beside him as a coach, a trainer, a mentor, and, most importantly, as his father.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}