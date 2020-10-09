Watch now: Inside Trevon Sidney's motivation as he worked back from injury

CHAMPAIGN — Trevon Sidney motioned to his leg, the canvas that will become the latest painting of his life experience.
His plan is to add a tattoo of the iconic image of Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston, beating his chest in triumph. The artwork that will soon reside on Sidney's leg isn't as much about his own triumphs, but rather his father, Carlos Sidney.
Carlos Sidney is the guy who hasn't quit — who stood up in the face of adversity every time adversity was foolish enough to find him. Trevon Sidney, a wide receiver on the University of Illinois football team, knows his family likes to keep matters in house, but is confident enough to share where his strength and continual positive mindset come from: his father.
“When I’m down and I don’t feel like doing anything, I just think of him," Trevon said. "He’s been a fighter his whole life. We kind of keep our business kind of personal so I won’t say everything, but he’s been fighting his whole life and give me that motivation."
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March, college athletes across the country were sent home as a part of a massive pause on sports. Trevon was recovering from a leg injury he suffered on Oct. 5, 2019, in a loss at Minnesota. His season was over and his offseason became a 10-month rehab process that was interrupted by a once-in-a-century pandemic.
Trevon went back home to California, and during the shutdown, he said, Carlos suffered a stroke. In a normal world, Trevon wouldn't have been home to help his father in the process; he would have been in spring football. In California, Trevon went to rehab when he could, stayed in shape the best he could without access to a gym and made sure to take care of and be there for Carlos.
“It was a little tough," Trevon said. "It was hard. I had to push through some things. I had to do rehab. I had to take care of some stuff at home. I just had to push through it and I did. Here now he’s doing a lot better. He’s doing good. That’s just my motivation to keep going."
To understand their relationship is to understand their past. When Trevon was 4 years old, he got into football, basketball, t-ball, track ... any sport he could play, he played. Carlos was right beside him as a coach, a trainer, a mentor, and, most importantly, as his father.
Carlos videotaped every game in which Trevon played. After those games, they watched film together to dissect what went right and what went wrong. On Saturdays in California, they watched University of Southern California games, and specifically running back Reggie Bush. If Trevon liked a move the quick-footed superstar made on television, he and his father went to the park to perfect it.
"He’s been my coach, he’s been my mentor, he’s been my father, he’s been everything," Sidney said. "He just means the world to me."
Trevon waited until the last possible second to leave California and return to campus when things began to re-open. The move wasn't easy, but Carlos backed him. In fact, Trevon said, his father was essentially packing his bags and pushing him out the door to get him back to football and closer to Trevon's dream of playing in the NFL.
He's a sure-handed receiver who transferred from USC after graduating in three seasons. Before his injury, he had 16 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown and said he was finding his rhythm in the game against Minnesota before landing awkwardly and leaving the game.
“We saw a little bit of him last year," Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "He’s been healthy for a while now. We’re hoping for some of the same plays. He has excellent hands, he’s done some returns for us in the past. There’s a few things he’s done for us."
Trevon will turn 23 years old on Oct. 24 when Illinois opens the season at Camp Randall Stadium against Wisconsin. It's been a long time coming to getting back on the field and making plays. Until then, he'll still call his father daily to check in on him and continue to prepare for his return to football.
“It will mean a lot," Trevon said. "It’s been a year since I’ve played football. I love it, (Carlos) loves it. He loves seeing me. I think he’ll love it more than I will but I really can’t wait to get out and play."
