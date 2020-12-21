Watch now: 'It means the world to be to be from this state.' Bret Bielema introduced as new Illinois football coach

He learned from Hayden Fry at Iowa, then Kirk Ferentz. Bielema worked under legendary coach Bill Synder at Kansas State, then Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin. He led a program to success and three straight Rose Bowls with the Badgers, but left for Arkansas, where he was eventually fired. Then Bielema went to the NFL for three years and learned from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick before landing back in his home state.

"It means the world to me to be from this state, to be from Prophetstown," Bielema said during his introductory press conference. "To be quite honest, it’s gratifying to hear all these questions come in from throughout the state. I know where Decatur is. I know where all these towns are that are going to make up the roster of our football team. That means everything to me. I've never had that advantage before."