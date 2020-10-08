Watch now: It's time for a new chapter for Illinois tight end Luke Ford

“I’m not afraid to talk about it," Ford said. "I guess part of me does want to put it in the past. Everybody knows I sat out last year. I didn’t play. I’ve moved on from that. Thanks to Coach Lovie Smith, (Athletic Director) Josh Whitman, U of I, my coaches, my teammates and staff, they’ve all been really supportive of me in my year off with my grandpa passing. That made that transition easier. I kind of just want to move on from it and focus on the here and now and this season."

It's been 22 months since Ford, a 6-foot-6, 250-pounder, has played in a college football game, and he hasn't had a major impact in the offense since his senior year at Carterville. Make no mistake, Ford is eager to hit, catch, score a touchdown — with a celebration on the sideline to avoid a penalty — and to start his audition to the NFL.

Ford isn't necessarily beginning a new book, but is writing a new chapter.

“I’m excited to start fresh, start anew," he said. "I’m playing for my home state. All my family is going to be able to come. It’s a good feeling to have all this and have the support here and have the family here. It will be good to go out there and start fresh and be out there in an Illini jersey."

