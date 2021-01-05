Watch now: Jamal Woods' return gives Illinois a veteran presence on the defensive line

“Whatever it’s going to be, I can play all over," Woods said. "I talked to coach and he told me I’m still one of those guys who can play in the interior or go to the outside. That’s kind of what I like about my body type because I can do it all. I’m going to buy into what coach wants me to do and give him 110 percent."

A conversation with Bielema — as it has with the other seven players announcing their intentions to return — was a key point for Woods. Bielema, Wood said, reinforced that this team has talent and he could help turn the program around after a disappointing 2-6 season.

“He’s about his business," Woods said. "He’s a great salesman because he sold me to come back. The guys on the team, they’ve brought a lot of guys back."

First, the focus is on staying healthy.

"This year, I’m just going to focus on trying to have a healthy season," Woods said. "Last year I was so focused on trying to do the big things to go to the NFL. This year I’m not even going to worry about that too much. I’m going to focus on being healthy and let everything else fall into place."