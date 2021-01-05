Watch now: Jamal Woods' return gives Illinois a veteran presence on the defensive line

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' defensive line got a boost on Tuesday.
Versatile lineman Jamal Woods announced his return to the Illinois football team, taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Woods gives the Illini a veteran presence along the line. Defensive end Owen Carney Jr. entered the transfer portal. Defensive end Isaiah Gay has yet to announce his intention for next season and neither has defensive tackle Roderick Perry.
Woods and Calvin Avery give an interior presence while younger players like Keith Randolph, Johnny Newton and Seth Coleman have high upside but lack a bit of experience.
Injuries have been an issue for Woods, who has 13.5 tackles for a loss in four years. He's missed 16 games in the last three years because of injury. A successful season, he said, is a healthy season.
"I just want to make sure I have the healthiest season I can and make sure everything else falls in place," Woods said. "I have faith in my brothers and we’re on the road to get that Big Ten championship that we’ve all been waiting for. We’re going to go out everyday and work as hard as we can and let everything fall in place."
My clock is still ticking, I have no time to stop now 🧡💙 LET’S WORK @BretBielema @IlliniFootball 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WwYJJ332rs— Jamal Woods (@jamal4425) January 5, 2021
He's the eighth player to announce a return under new head coach Bret Bielema and the first defensive player who played substantial snaps to make the announcement. That doesn't mean it was easy. Emotions were raw after former head coach Lovie Smith was fired following the penultimate game of the season against Northwestern.
Everyone had their own approach to making decisions on the future, Woods said. He spoke with his family, high school coaches and Bielema about his future before landing on the decision to return.
“It impacted a lot of people when we first found out Coach Smith was released," Woods said. "One thing I can say a lot of things coaches on the staff did tell us, was don’t make an emotional decision. It was emotional when they let him go. Some guys had to take some time back to think about their future, think about what they have to do. After we do all of that, then we come into the next season with a new coach, everybody has to buy into the process."
Bielema has yet to announce a defensive coordinator, though Woods believes he can play anywhere if healthy. He's played both defensive end and defensive tackle and is listed at 6-foot-2, 275 pounds. Bielema has indicated he'd be open to playing a 3-4 defense, though without a coordinator announced it remains to be seen what kind of scheme the Illini run.
“Whatever it’s going to be, I can play all over," Woods said. "I talked to coach and he told me I’m still one of those guys who can play in the interior or go to the outside. That’s kind of what I like about my body type because I can do it all. I’m going to buy into what coach wants me to do and give him 110 percent."
A conversation with Bielema — as it has with the other seven players announcing their intentions to return — was a key point for Woods. Bielema, Wood said, reinforced that this team has talent and he could help turn the program around after a disappointing 2-6 season.
“He’s about his business," Woods said. "He’s a great salesman because he sold me to come back. The guys on the team, they’ve brought a lot of guys back."
First, the focus is on staying healthy.
"This year, I’m just going to focus on trying to have a healthy season," Woods said. "Last year I was so focused on trying to do the big things to go to the NFL. This year I’m not even going to worry about that too much. I’m going to focus on being healthy and let everything else fall into place."
Quarterback Brandon Peters, punter James McCourt, long snapper Ethan Tabel, punter Blake Hayes and offensive linemen Alex Palczewski, Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe have each announced they'll take advantage of the NCAA rule and return.
Offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, cornerback Nate Hobbs and linebackers Milo Eifler and Jake Hansen have each declared for the draft. Linebacker Delano Ware and defensive end Owen Carney Jr. have entered the transfer portal.
