Watch now: Lovie Smith on rivalry games: 'There’s a team you want to beat a little bit more than everybody else'

The Wildcats have won five straight and seven of the last eight, meaning Smith has never beaten Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

“There’s nothing like rivalry week, no matter what level of football you play, there’s a team you want to beat a little bit more than everybody else," Smith said. "That’s definitely the case this week."

Smith maintains that players can rattle off their successes, or lack thereof, against their rivals at all levels. Hawkins and Winona were both within about five miles of Big Sandy, but in 1975, were no match for Big Sandy High — widely regarded as one of the best high school football teams Texas has ever seen. The defense allowed just 15 points and the school capped off a dominating, unbeaten season with a state championship.

“In order for you to be talked about for years to come, you have to do well in your rival game," Smith said in a Zoom interview with beat reporters. "Of course, I’m kind of legendary in high school down there in Big Sandy. Of course, I wouldn’t talk on this unless I knew you guys like I knew y'all right now.