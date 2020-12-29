Watch now: New Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen

Illinois football introduces new Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen.
Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema made his first coaching staff hire on Monday by hiring Tony Petersen as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
Doug Kramer Jr. insisted he's just another guy on the Illinois football team, and that a sixth season of eligibility — and likely a third straight year as team captain — doesn't carry any extra incentives like, say, a special parking spot.
Like a good downfield block or a running back absorbing a hit from a blitzing linebacker to give the quarterback an extra second in the pocket…
CHAMPAIGN — Just 13 hours after making the first hire to his coaching staff at Illinois, head coach Bret Bielema hired Bart Miller as the team…
In October, when the football season started, Vederian Lowe started mapping out his options for the future.
Instead of pursuing a sixth season at Illinois, star linebacker Jake Hansen declared for the NFL Draft.
Josh Whitman knew after the Iowa football game on Dec. 5 that he was ready to make a change in his football program.
Illinois native Bret Bielema is glad to be coaching in his home state.
In case you missed it: Here's how the Bret Bielema era officially got underway at the University of Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN — After the Northwestern game in the penultimate game of the season, Brandon Peters knew it was his intent to continue with college …
