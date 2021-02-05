Watch now: No. 12 Illinois' bigs will have their hands full against veteran No. 19 Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili has noticed something when the team hits the bus to travel home after a big win, like the overtime victory against Indiana on Tuesday.
"I always notice, the first 10 or 15 minutes (at we are on the bus) it is very loud and there's a lot of joking and 'rah, rah, rah,' but after 10 or 15 minutes, everyone's snoring on the bus. Some guys will snore, some guys will have their mouth open, some will try to lay on the floor," he said. "If you were trying to get through anywhere (on the bus), you are not getting through. Anywhere you sit, you might as well just stay there."
The team was rightfully tired following the win over the Hoosiers as TV time outs and an extra period pushed the game past three hours in length. Bezhanishvili and guard Ayo Dosunmu had a little extra breather at the end of the game after fouling out shortly after each other with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. The pair sat next to each other away from the team but still tried to help them.
"It really sucked and you definitely want to stay in the game. We all know Ayo loves those clutch moments, especially those when it goes point-for-point," Bezhanishvili said. "We sat there and we tried to encourage guys. We were talking and really engaged and tried to have some fun still. We still had energy for the guys and we weren't thinking (about fouling out) and just dwelling on it on the bench."
When No. 19 Wisconsin visits the State Farm Center on Saturday, Bezhanishvili, Jacob Grandison and Kofi Cockburn will face a veteran team with three starters over 6-8.
"Wisconsin is one of the oldest teams in the country. They have tremendous knowledge and they know how to win," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "They were co-champions last year in this league and they are right there again. They hurt you in a lot of ways. Offensively, they can post you with their guards and their bigs can step out and shoot it.
"Giorgi and Jake are going to have to guard out (on the perimeter) and they are going to have to adapt. Giorgi, Kofi and all those guys are very capable of it."
At 6-10, Wisconsin's Micah Potter is averaging 12.4 points and gets a team-high 6.9 rebounds. The one non-senior on the starting lineup, 6-9 sophomore Tyler Wahl, averages 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.
"(Potter) is a good athlete, has length and is a great perimeter shooter. He stretches the floor and can score on the block. (He's not) just a one-hit wonder," Underwood said. "He presents himself quite nicely at the rim offensively, so he's a handful. (I'm also) a big fan of the Wahl kid. He does so many things and it's really turning into a point-forward for them."
Bezhanishvili and Cockburn may see some more playing time together to matchup better against the Badgers.
"When they are together, we get better defensively. That's one thing I really like about it," Underwood said. "Giorgi is an unbelievable off-ball defender. He does a really good job of keeping the ball out of the post with his denials. He's a guy that is very seldom in the wrong position."
Bezhanishvili has averaged 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in his roughly 16 minutes of game time this season. It is Bezhanishvili's intangibles that have captivated Underwood since first seeing him on the court.
"I was in the building recruiting another kid and I loved the energy (Giorgi) had on the court and that was what drew me to him," Underwood said. "His energy, his talk, and when you pair that with that he's saying the right things. (He wasn't) spewing some idle verbiage out there. (He was) saying the right things that actually meant something. That stuff is invaluable."
No. 19 Wisconsin at No. 12 Illinois
WHEN: Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: The State Farm Center in Champaign
TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler & Donny Marshall)
RADIO: Illini Sports Network
RECORDS: Illinois 12-5, 8-3; Wisconsin 14-5, 8-4
OF NOTE: Illinois won the last meeting 71-70 on Jan. 8, 2020, and that victory ended a 15-game losing streaking to the Badgers that dated back to the 2010-2011 season. Illinois leads the all-time series 112-88.
Probable starters
Illinois
Player Ht. Yr. PPG
G — Trent Frazier 6-2, Sr. 10.2
G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Jr. 21.2
G — Adam Miller 6-3 Fr. 8.7
F — Jacob Grandison 6-6 r-Jr. 3.5
C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 So. 16.8
Wisconsin
G — D'Mitrik Trice 6-0 r-Sr. 13.4
G — Brad Davison 6-4 Sr. 9.2
F — Micah Potter 6-10 r-Sr. 12.4
F — Aleem Ford 6-8 r-Sr. 9.8 3.5
F — Tyler Wahl 6-9 So. 5.2
