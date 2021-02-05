Watch now: No. 12 Illinois' bigs will have their hands full against veteran No. 19 Wisconsin

At 6-10, Wisconsin's Micah Potter is averaging 12.4 points and gets a team-high 6.9 rebounds. The one non-senior on the starting lineup, 6-9 sophomore Tyler Wahl, averages 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

"(Potter) is a good athlete, has length and is a great perimeter shooter. He stretches the floor and can score on the block. (He's not) just a one-hit wonder," Underwood said. "He presents himself quite nicely at the rim offensively, so he's a handful. (I'm also) a big fan of the Wahl kid. He does so many things and it's really turning into a point-forward for them."

Bezhanishvili and Cockburn may see some more playing time together to matchup better against the Badgers.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

"When they are together, we get better defensively. That's one thing I really like about it," Underwood said. "Giorgi is an unbelievable off-ball defender. He does a really good job of keeping the ball out of the post with his denials. He's a guy that is very seldom in the wrong position."

Bezhanishvili has averaged 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in his roughly 16 minutes of game time this season. It is Bezhanishvili's intangibles that have captivated Underwood since first seeing him on the court.