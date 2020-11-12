Watch now: No word on who will start at quarterback for Illinois against Rutgers

Williams, a redshirt freshman who was highly-recruited out of Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis, has been able to join in on Zoom meetings during his two-week, contact tracing quarantine. Players who were out for contact tracing had access to the Smith Center during the quarantine, but worked after the rest of the team did.

The Illini had packages for him in the season-opening loss against Wisconsin and Rod Smith praised Williams' growth in training camp.

“We’re going to let those guys take reps," offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "Obviously we’ll get guys back, which will be a good thing, have a little bit more competition. We’ll let it play out. All of those guys have been fairly close anyway throughout the season, throughout camp and what not ... We’ll let them take some reps and see who can separate themselves throughout the course of the week and go from there."

Could Illinois play two quarterbacks against Rutgers, similar to the plan against Wisconsin? Sure. Rod Smith always prepares at least three quarterbacks. Starters and backups each get four reps in practice and third stringers get two. Fourth stringers get very little, if any, which made Taylor's performance against Purdue that much more impressive.