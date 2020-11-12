Watch now: No word on who will start at quarterback for Illinois against Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN — Don't expect Lovie Smith to tip his hand about who starts at quarterback on Saturday against Rutgers.
In his fifth season as the head coach of the Illinois football team, this should hardly be a surprise. Smith keeps as many matters in-house as he possibly can. Injuries and starting spots certainly fit the "keep it in-house" bill.
Here's what we know: Starter Brandon Peters will miss the game per Big Ten protocols following a positive test for COVID-19 on Oct. 29. He'll be eligible to return next week against Nebraska but can be around the team now. Backup Isaiah Williams was able to join practice on Wednesday after he was caught up in contact tracing when roommate Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 29. Matt Robinson, also listed as a backup, was injured on the first drive of an Oct. 31 game against Purdue. Fourth-stringer Coran Taylor finished that game and started last week in a loss to Minnesota.
In other words: Mum is the word.
“I have an idea," Smith said on Monday, without disclosing who the starter will be. "When I say it’s pretty clear, I have an idea. I have an idea of who will start at every position. You still go through practice and you do find things out from going through there. We just didn’t start practicing yesterday — it may seem that way from the way we played this weekend but we’ve been practicing for a while.
"We’ve had a chance to see all of our players so we have an idea who they are. Once you have an entire group together, yeah, we have an idea how it’s going to play out."
Taylor struggled in his first career start against the Gophers, going 6-of-17 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown, but 73 of those came on two fourth-quarter passes. He's gotten praise for his leadership ability, particularly stepping into a tough role in an Oct. 31 loss to Purdue.
“Coran Taylor has embraced the starting quarterback role," Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said on Monday. "He’s become a lot more vocal. He understands he’s one of the leaders on our offense right now. I’m just really proud of how he’s stepped up in this role and executed."
Williams, a redshirt freshman who was highly-recruited out of Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis, has been able to join in on Zoom meetings during his two-week, contact tracing quarantine. Players who were out for contact tracing had access to the Smith Center during the quarantine, but worked after the rest of the team did.
The Illini had packages for him in the season-opening loss against Wisconsin and Rod Smith praised Williams' growth in training camp.
“We’re going to let those guys take reps," offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. "Obviously we’ll get guys back, which will be a good thing, have a little bit more competition. We’ll let it play out. All of those guys have been fairly close anyway throughout the season, throughout camp and what not ... We’ll let them take some reps and see who can separate themselves throughout the course of the week and go from there."
Could Illinois play two quarterbacks against Rutgers, similar to the plan against Wisconsin? Sure. Rod Smith always prepares at least three quarterbacks. Starters and backups each get four reps in practice and third stringers get two. Fourth stringers get very little, if any, which made Taylor's performance against Purdue that much more impressive.
“I never go in saying, ‘We have to use this many,’" Rod Smith said. "I’ve always said, Isaiah, there’s a place for him and you want to have him touch the ball somehow. Whether he’s playing quarterback, whether he’s playing wideout. You could see two. I hope you don’t see three. If you see three it means we have an injury or we’re not playing as well as we should."
On Tuesday, Smith doubled down on not naming a starter. Alas, the waiting game begins.
“Each day kind of tells us something," Smith said. "The more options you have, the better off we’ll be."
University of Illinois Football
Contact Joey Wagner
