Watch now: Quarantine hit Illinois center Doug Kramer Jr. 'like a brick wall' before returning against Rutgers

"It kind of hit me like a brick wall," Kramer said on Monday. "Not much I could really do about it. Obviously I was super disappointed when it happened because I wasn’t going to be able to be out there with the team. I kind of looked at (teammates) (Kendrick Green), (Vederian Lowe), (Alex Palczewski) and some of the older guys in the room and said, ‘You guys step up and do whatever you can to win these next two games.’"

Kramer and the rest of the players out for contact tracing protocols self-isolated in a hotel, but joined Zoom meetings and were able to work out in the Smith Center, after the team. Aside from Zoom meetings and game film, what was there for Kramer to do while quarantined in a hotel for two weeks?

“Played some Xbox, slept a lot and that’s about it," Kramer said. "Can’t really do much. I rewatched 'The Office' once. Got a lot of time, a lot of time."

Kramer returned to his starting center spot in Saturday's win against Rutgers, which allowed Green to move back to his left guard position.

"It was a tough two weeks kind of watching from the hotel room," Kramer said. "Obviously that didn't go as planned and as I wanted. You’ve got to kind of roll with what happens now due to coronavirus and try to do the best you can when you come back."