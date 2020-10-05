Watch now: Right guard battle underway for the Illinois football team

“He had a shoulder injury, so we had to get it taken care of,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “It's disappointing though. When you bring in a graduate transfer athlete, of course, you would like for them to be able to play right away. Without getting into pads, we had a chance to see who Blake is and what type of football player we feel like he'll be. So it's unfortunate he can't play right away right now, but eventually, he will be. We'll wait for him and, and kind of go from there.”

Last week, both Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Rod Smith said the battle is down, primarily, to redshirt sophomores Verdis Brown and Jordyn Slaughter.

“It’s time for one of them to step up, or both of them," Rod Smith said. "It’d be great if both of them would. From my observation so far, they’re into it. They’re doing the little things. Verdis is staying after and running and getting extra cardio, trying to get himself in the best shape available. Jordyn is locked in pretty well."

Brown, a 6-foot-4, 320-pounder, was rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports, he initially came to Champaign as a defensive lineman but moved to offensive line ahead of his redshirt freshman season. He's a native of Chicago but played football at IMG Academy in Florida.